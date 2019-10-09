Clear Lake listed 4th in RPI rankings

The first Iowa high school football RPI rankings have been announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Clear Lake ranks fourth in Class 2A.

The Lions, who are off to a 6-0 start and are ranked second in Class 2A in the most recent Radio Iowa poll, have compiled an RPI of 0.6569. The number is based on the records of their opponents, as well as their opponents’ opponents. Teams which Clear Lake have beaten have an overall record of 20-34 (0.3704) through six weeks of the season. Their opponents’ opponents record is 278-208 (0.5720).

Top rated Waukon is the leader in the RPI index with a rating of 0.7019. Columbus Catholic is second at 0.6890, followed by Algona at 0.6800.

The complete RPI rankings list may be may seen at the IHSAA website, ihsaa.org.