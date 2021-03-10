Clear Lake K9 officer retired from service

by Marianne Gasaway

Nine years might not seem like a long career— unless you’re a dog, in which case it’s more like 63 years.

Clear Lake’s drug dog, Kilo, is now officially retired and enjoying life with his handler’s family.

Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth explained his department’s K9 program was retired when handler Cory Gute was promoted to Lieutenant in September of 2020 and due to Kilo’s age (almost 11 years old).

Gute and Kilo, a single-purpose narcotics detection Black Labrador retriever, had worked together since 2012. At that time, they were the only dog team operating in Cerro Gordo County and were available to respond to an agency request 24 hours a day. Today, several more K9 teams have been established in the area, including one at the Mason City Police Department and one at the Garner Police Department.

Roth said K9 officers continue to be used in law enforcement, but