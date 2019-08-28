Clear Lake home continues as bed and breakfast under new ownership

(Above) The Larch Pine Inn, 401 N. 3rd St.

A historic Clear Lake home will continue to operate as a bed and breakfast under new ownership.

Paula Hanus has announced the Larch Pine Inn, located at 401 N. 3rd St., is welcoming guests, continuing a hospitality tradition which began in the 1940s.

According to Hanus, a previous owner, Bertha Jones turned the home into a boarding house after her husband Ira Jones passed away. She did this around the end of the 1940’s. Ira Jones was a prominent Clear Lake attorney. It seems after Ira died, Bertha turned the first floor into an apartment, converting the library into her bedroom. She then added private bathrooms to all the second floor bedrooms. Turning one of the second floor bedrooms into a common space and adding a kitchenette.

“She was a very forward thinking lady. Even back then, she understood the value of private bathrooms in the hospitality business,” Hanus said admirably of the previous owner. In the 40s, sharing a bath in a Boarding House was very common. Having a private bath would have been almost unheard of or definitely considered a high-end luxury item.

That’s what appealed to Hanus when