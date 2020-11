The Clear Lake wrestling program will hold its annual Preview Night on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A free will donation meal will be served from 5:45-6:30 p.m. An introduction of Clear Lake Wrestling Club, Middle School and High School coaches will be held from 6:30-6:45 p.m. A parent meeting for high school wrestlers and a Youth Wrestling Club sign-up and parent meeting will be held from 6:45-7:17 p.m. A high school wrestling scrimmage between Team Black and Team Gold will be held at 7:15 p.m.