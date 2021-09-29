Clear Lake harriers keep achieving

Boys win title, girls runner-up at Humboldt Invitational

by Marianne Gasaway

Fifteenth ranked (2A) Clear Lake finished 79-points ahead of seventh ranked (1A) Fort Dodge St. Edmond to claim the team title at the Humboldt Invitational held Tuesday, Sept. 21.

“I challenged the boys before the race to not just win, but dominate and I could not have been more impressed with the result,” said Head Coach Tyler Havens.

The Lions’ top three runners, Joe Faber, Leo Tolentino and Jack Crane finished three, four, five, after running the entire race together. The medalists posted times of 18:21:79, 18:23.18 and 18:23.33.

Christopher Molander and Vlad Starrett contributed to the Lions’ 39-point total by placing 12th and 15th respectively. Molander had a time of 19:01.58 and Starrett crossed the finish line in 19:05.30. Jaden Wright (18th, 19:16.86) and Ethan Evelsizer (40th, 20:19.02) also competed in the varsity race for Clear Lake.

Girls race

The Clear Lake girls team, ranked 19th in Class 2A, finished as runner-up to Class 1A’s fourth ranked team, St. Ed’s. The difference was a mere 12 points.

“Still without Anna Feuerbach, I thought our girls moved up well throughout the race and showed that we are a championship threat in the North Central Conference,” said Coach Havens. “We certainly have some work to do if we want to best St. Edmond, but I’m hopeful Anna’s return will provide what we need to compete with them.”

Addison Doughan and Reese Brownlee were once again top 10 medalists. Doughan, who is now individually ranked in Class 2A at number 30, placed third overall in a time of 21:09. 31. Brownlee was fifth in 21:47.85.

Also scoring for Clear Lake was Emily McLaughlin (13th, 22:46.51), Jadyn Heesch (25th, 23:48.81) and Alexis Hauge (28th, 24:11.18). Olivia Fausnaugh (38th, 24:48.09) and Ella Nielsen (43rd, 25:37.38) also competed in the varsity race for the Lions.

Junior varsity

The junior varsity boys race ended with a winning result, as the Lions were led by Andrew Mixdorf, winning the race by over :40 seconds.

“It was great for us to get Ethan Evelsizer some more varsity experience and let Andrew get the experience competing at the front of a race. Andrew will return to the varsity lineup as we start to face better competition over our next few meets. We have a lot of young boys developing really well at the JV level which is exciting for the future of this team,” said Coach Havens.

Other JV finishes included: Tanner Reimann (fourth, 20:57.52), Owen Smith, seventh, 21:15.75), Caleb Jones, (eighth, 21:16.63), Aiden Manemann (15th, 21:58.74), Weston Conway (29th, 23:14.51), Liam Byrnes (31st, 23:15.12), Easton Goeman (23:58.29), Cody Hua (24:14.51), Hudson Uetz (25:52.16).

Boys team scores

Clear Lake 39, St. Ed’s 118, Humboldt 140, Algona 170, Pocahontas Area 174, Boone 184, Manson Northwest Webster 203, Bishop Garrigan 235, Iowa falls-Alden 237, Webster city 248, Eagle Grove 261, North Union 276, Fort Dodge 307, Emmetsburg 349

Girls team scores

St. Ed’s 62, Clear Lake 74, Manson Northwest Webster 119, Humboldt 130, Algona 139, Iowa Falls-Alden 143, Pocahontas Area 143, West Hancock-Ventura 212, Boone 233, Emmetsburg 246, Webster City 247, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 352, Fort Dodge 367