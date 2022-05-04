Clear Lake golf teams earn rankings

Iowa high school golf perennial powers are well represented in the Class 3A First Spring Rankings released by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association.

The Clear Lake girls golf team is ranked second in Class 3A in the IHSGCA poll. The Lions and another North Central Conference team, Humboldt, are second and third behind top ranked Gilbert.

Individually, sisters Rebecca and Meghan DeLong ranked second and fourth respectively for the Lions. Jaden Ainley sits just outside the top 10 at number 12, while Macey Holck was listed at 24th.

The Clear Lake boys golf team is ranked ninth in Class 3A, led by senior Easton DeVries, who was ranked 25th individually.

Gilbert is also top ranked among boys teams, followed by ADM, Solon, Spencer and Waverly-Shell Rock. Pella, Knoxville, Winterset, Clear Lake and Dallas Center-Grimes are ranked sixth through 10th.