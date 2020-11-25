Clear Lake girls ranked fifth by IGHSAU

The Clear Lake girls basketball team is listed fifth in 2020-21 preseason ratings posted last week by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The Lions finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 22-3, which included a trip to the State Tournament. Clear Lake advanced to the State semi-finals with an opening round victory over Davenport Assumption. They were turned back by eventual champion Bishop Heelan, of Sioux City, which used a late charge to top the Lions, 61-57. Davenport Assumption is ranked eighth in the pre-season poll, while Bishop Heelan is number 13.

The Lions graduated four seniors from their 2019-20 squad. Sara Faber, who became Clear Lake’s leading scorer in school history, along with Julia Merfeld, Lexi Fasbender and Taylor Krull, helped to compile a record of 83-15 with three State appearances during their four years in high school.

Chelsey Holck, an All-North Central Conference First team selection last season as a junior, along with Darby Dodd, who received All-NCC honorable mention, are expected to lead the Lions this season. The girls team opened its season last night (Tuesday, Nov. 24) at Charles City. Look for a story about the game in next week’s Mirror-Reporter.

Class 3A 2020-21

Preseason Rankings

Compiled by the IGHSAU

(No. School 2019-20 Record)

1 Des Moines Christian 22-3

2 West Liberty 19-5

3 Cherokee 17-6

4 Center Point-Urbana 22-3

5 Clear Lake 22-3

6 Panorama 20-4

7 Unity Christian 15-7

8 Davenport Assumption 16-8

9 Roland-Story 19-4

10 Creston 14-10

11 West Lyon 16-7

12 Osage 24-3

13 Bishop Heelan 22-4

14 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 18-4

15 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 17-6