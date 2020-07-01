Clear Lake girls pick up wins against H-D and C-G-D

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake girls went to 3-5 after three games last week. After starting with a loss to Webster City, the Lions shut out Hampton-Dumont and coasted past Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

This week Clear Lake will host St. Ed’s on Wednesday and travel to Forest City Thursday. After the holiday they will entertain Humboldt at Lion’s Field Monday, July 6.

Webster City 8, CL 2

The Lions watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-2 loss to Webster City on Monday, June 22. Clear Lake struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Webster City, giving up eight runs.

Clear Lake got their only runs in the game in the first inning, when Julia Merfeld led off with a single and advanced to third on a double from Sara Faber. Both players scored on a two-out single by Emeny Brattrud.

The three hits in the first were the only hits in the game for the Lions.

The Lynx responded with three runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the third. Single runs in the fourth and sixth dealer the deal.

Alivia Hauge was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lions. She went six innings, allowing eight runs on 14 hits.

Clear Lake 3, H-D 0

Clear Lake pitcher Alivia Hauge didn’t allow a single run, allowing the Lions to capture a 3-0 victory over Hampton-Dumont.

Clear Lake got the scoring underway in the first inning when Sara Faber doubled on her first pitch and scored Julia Merfeld.

The Lions didn’t score again until the fourth inning when Faber again knocked a double pop fly to second base. The hit allowed Jaden Ainley and Kennadi Colbert to score, 3-0. Despite some strong batting, the Lions couldn’t get any more runners to cross the plate.

“We left 13 people on base and we had bases loaded twice in the first two innings,” said Coach Austin Peterson. “But we did a great job in the field.”

Hauge pitched all seven innings. She gave up three hits and she struck out four batters.

Faber led the team at bat, going 4/4, with two doubles and three RBIs. Merfeld and Annika Nelson had three hits apiece, while Colbert had two.

Clear Lake 12, C-G-D 1

The Clear Lake softball team coasted to an easy victory in five innings over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday, June 26, at home.

C-G-D scored their only run in the first inning. The Lions followed that by posting four runs in the first inning. Julia Merfeld started if off by stealing home. A double by Chelsey Holck brought in Sara Faber, 2-1. The final two runs of the inning came from Holck and Makella Jacobs.

The Lions scored three more runs in the second inning. A single by Merfeld brought in Emi