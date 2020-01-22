Clear Lake girls only unbeaten team in the NCC

(Above) Kaitlyn Vanderploeg brings the ball down the floor during the home game match-up with Algona. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls recorded a pair of key North Central Conference victories last week, improving their record to 11-1 overall. Their win over Hampton-Dumont made them the only unbeaten team in the NCC and helped them to move up a notch in the rankings. They are now listed as fourth in the Class 3A rankings by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. The Lions, who had held the number two ranking since the start of the season, fell to fifth after a loss to Class 4A Waverley-Shell Rock.

CL 56, Algona 35

Defense was key in the Lions’ 56-35 win over Algona Tuesday, Jan. 14. Clear Lake held the Bulldogs to single digit scoring in the first and last quarters for a decisive victory.

“I was very pleased with how we defended Algona. They rely heavily on getting to the basket and then kicking out to their three point shooters. We did a nice job keeping them in front of us and also being there on the catch so they couldn’t get a three off,” said Clear Lake head Coach Bart Smith. “They attempt 25 threes per game and we limited them to one of 17 for the night, so I was happy with how we took away what they like to do.”

Meanwhile, the Lions were seven for 25 in three-point shooting, led by Chelsey Holck with four treys. She topped the team in scoring with 16-points on the night. Zoe Fasbender was also in double figures with 10-points.

“ Chelsey and Zoe did a nice job to start the game. They were aggressive and they were looking to attack,” said Smith.

Sara Faber drew much of the Bulldogs’ attention and finished with eight points. She was the team leader with 10 rebounds and five assists.

“Offensively, we got what we wanted and took advantage of our depth,” added Coach Smith. “We had some girls step up offensively when Sara (Faber) was getting a junk defense thrown at her.”

Jaden Ainley came off of the bench and provided eight points for the Lions. Kaitlyn Vanderploeg scored six, Ali Maulsby and Emily Theiss had three-points apiece and Julia Merfeld scored two points.

CL 59, H-D-CAL 44

A showdown between unbeaten NCC teams started out close, but the Lions proved to be stronger in every phase of the game Thursday, Jan. 16. The Lions stand along at the top of the NCC mountain at 7-0.

“Our girls played a pretty good game. I wasn’t particularly happy with how we started, but I like how we eventually got the pace we wanted,” said head Coach Bart Smith.

The Lions trailed, 13-10, after the first quarter, but a solid second period and a good start to the third let them take control.

Clear Lake led, 31-22 at the