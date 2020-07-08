Clear Lake girls move record to 5-7

(Above) Clear Lake’s Chelsea Holck tags out a St. Edmond runner as she tries to make it to first base. The Lions topped the Gaels, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Lion’s Field. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls went .500 in four games played before the holiday. Their record now stands at 5-7 with one week left in the regular season. This week the team is slated to host Newman Catholic tonight (Wednesday, July 8). Friday they will be at Lake Mills.

Algona 2, CL 1

Algona scored two runs on a double in the first inning and that was enough to hold off the Lions, 2-1.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Algona pitcher Kameryn Etherington struck out 17, while Alivia Hauge sat down two for the Lions. Hauge gave up six hits in the loss.

Algona scored their only runs in the first inning when, with two outs Hauge hit a batter, walked two and then gave up a double which scored both runs.

The Lions threatened in the third with runners on second and third with no outs, but they couldn’t fund a way to get them in.

The Lions’ lone run came in the seventh when Annika Nelson and Layne Lester reached base on singles. Emeny Brattrud doubled on a ground ball to center field, scoring a run.

Sara Faber led the Lions with two hits in her three at bats.

“Algona has a great pitcher. The fact we struck out 17 times and still had chances to win shows we have a good team. We just need to put the bat on the ball more,” said Coach Austin Peterson.

CL 3, St. Ed’s 2 (9)

The Lions won in dramatic fashion Wednesday night against Fort Dodge St. Edmond. Thanks to a walk-off home run by Emily Theiss in the seventh inning, the Lions won, 3-2. The game was tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Theiss hit a solo homer.

“It was nice to see us pull out a close on,” said Coach Peterson. “We played really well and made some big plays in the field. I’m proud of the girls on how they handled the pressure.”

The Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Julia Merfeld smacked a solo home run to center field.

The Gaels got one run back in the top of the fourth. With bases loaded and two out, a St. Ed’s runner successfully stole home before pitcher Alivia Hauge could strike out the batter at the plate. The visitor tied the score in the top of the sixth after the lead-off batter reached on a single and scored on a double to center field.

The pitching was strong on both sides.

Hauge got the start for the Lions. She allowed 10 hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking none.

Ella Vratny was in the circle for St. Ed’s. She lasted eight and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 hits and three runs while striking out three.

Annika Nelson, Merfeld, and Chelsey Holck all collected multiple hits for the Lions. Nelson led the team with three hits in four at bats. Merfeld and Holck had two hits apiece.

CL 12, Forest City 0 (4)

Ashlyn Fread shut down Forest City, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Lions to a 12-0 victory on the road Thursday, July 2.

The Lions secured the victory with nine runs in the third inning. They put the pressure on, lead by singles by Emeny Brattrud, Layne Lester, and Sara Faber, a walk by Kennadi Colbert, by Annika Nelson, and a double by Julia Merfeld.

Fread was credited with the victory. She lasted four innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out one and walking one.

Alyson Walker took the loss for Forest City. She went four innings, allowing 12 runs on 14 hits.

Clear Lake racked up 14 hits on the day. Brattrud, Lester, Bella Parker, and Merfeld each had multiple hits. Lester and Brattrud had three hits apiece. The Lions tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Merfeld led the way with four. The Lions didn’t commit a single error in the field.

“Ashlyn pitched great on the mound and we played solid in the field,” said Coach Peterson. “We will see Forest City in the first round and need to be ready for them. It won’t be like the game we played tonight.”

Humboldt 6, CL 1

The Lions watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 6-1 loss to Humboldt on Friday.

The Wildcats plated one run in the first and two in the second and fourth innings to put the Lions on the ropes. The Lions responded with one run in the fifth when Annika Nelson singled to start the inning. A single by Chelsey Holck advanced the runner and the run scored on a ground out by Layne Lester.

The home team then capped their scoring with another run in the sixth.

Ellie Jacobson was the winning pitcher for Humboldt. She lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out five and walking one.

Alivia Hauge took the loss for the Lions. She allowed 10 hits and five runs over five innings, striking out one.

Holck and Nelson each collected one hit to lead Clear Lake.

“Humboldt was able to find some gaps and made some plays in the field. We couldn’t quite get the hit to break it open, but I am proud of the girls on how they competed,” said Coach Peterson. “We looked much improved compared to the first time we played them.”

Back on June 17 the Wildcats topped the Lions, 11-0.