Clear Lake football players named to All-District teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Two members of the Clear Lake High School football team have been named Most Valuable Players in Class 2A District 3 and join four others as First Team All-District players.

Quarterback Carson Toebe and defensive back Jagger Schmitt were designated by District coaches as the Most Valuable Players on offense and defense respectively. Both are seniors.

“Carson has amazing talent and ability and most nights that was very evident. His athleticism will be hard to replicate,” said CLHS Head Coach Jared DeVries. “Jagger ends his career being a four-year starter and has grown as much on the field as he has off. He continued to provide the leadership and determination his team needed to succeed.”

Toebe completed 41 of 94 (43.6 percent) pass attempts for 554-yards. The First Team signal caller threw for seven touchdowns and was intercepted twice. He carried the ball 58 times for 532-yards and 14 touchdowns. His longest carry was an impressive 72-yards.

Schmitt was honored as a defensive back on the First Team. The senior made 27.5 tackles, 20 solo, and recorded three tackles for loss. Schmitt also recovered two fumbles and made two interceptions in district games.

Wide receiver Ben Loge was Toebe’s favorite target and a First Team choice at the wide receiver/tight end position. The junior pulled in 14 passes for 172-yards during the District season for an average of 12.3 yards per catch. He scored one touchdown on a reception.

“Ben continued to be a bright spot for us all year and will play a huge role in the success of our team next year through his play and his leadership,” said Coach DeVries.

Senior Max Deike was a First Team pick as an offensive lineman.

“Max is one of the hardest working young men ever to go through the program and displayed great leadership throughout his career,” said Coach DeVries. Deike was credited with 13 tackles in district games, 10 solo. He made four tackles for loss and had one fumble recovery.

Thomas Meyer impressed district coaches his freshman year. He was a First Team selection as a defensive lineman. Meyer made 23.5 tackles, 20 solo, and had three sacks in his first year of varsity play. He led the Lions in tackles for loss with seven.

“Thomas Meyer has an unbelievable upside and if he puts the work in the sky’s the limit,” said DeVries.

Kinnick Clabaugh was chosen as the First Team All-District kicker. Clabaugh, a sophomore, kicked off 29 times during the district season with one touchback and tallied 1,161-yards. He was successful on 25 of 26 PATs and made his only field goal attempt, a 24-yard strike.

“Kinnick Clabaugh is Mr. Automatic and some say a legend already in his young career. He continues to improve and it’s mostly because of his talents and endless work he puts into his craft,” said DeVries.

Three additional Lions received Honorable Mention in the All-District voting.

Zeke Nelson played wide receiver and defensive back for the Lions. The junior reeled in 11 passes for 109-yards and a touchdown against district competition. Defensively, he made 11.5 tackles, five solo. Nelson also returned kicks for the Lions and scored two touchdowns this season on kick-off returns; the longest was 85-yards. In 12 returns he accumulated 317-yards. He returned six punts for 20-yards.

Jacob Schoby played on the offensive and defensive lines for Clear lake. The senior was among the team leaders in tackles with 22.5, 13 solo. He made five tackles for loss.

Travaughn Luyobya was a newcomer to the sport as a junior. As a wide receiver, he made five catches for 155-yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception was 43-yards. Luyobya also played defensive end for the team and recorded 9.5 tackles, eight solo. He made two interceptions during the district season.

The Academic All-District Team included Clear Lake’s Travaughn Luyobya, Derek Erpelding, Zeke Nelson, Cael Stephany, Cabot Neuberger, Ben Loge, Justin Kerr, Jagger Schmitt, Tyler LeFevre, Jack Englin, Jett Neuberger, Ethan Gansen, Jaxon Morgan, Jake Trenary, Marcus Skidmore and Kinnick Clabaugh.