Clear Lake downs #2 Crestwood in a battle worthy of the State Tournament

(Above) The Lions battled hard and were able to control Crestwood’s strong offense. Pictured for Clear Lake is (L-R): Chelsey Holck, Sara Faber, Zoe Fasbender and Julia Merfeld. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

In a game fitting of a State tournament bracket, number four Clear Lake (3A) tipped off against number two Crestwood Thursday night in the Lions’ gym. The battle was as good as billed. Ultimately, the Lions’ overall game provided a handy 68-53 victory.

“This was a really good win for us. We had some struggles early, but made some adjustments after the first quarter and the girls executed them from there,” said Coach Bart Smith. “Crestwood is a very good team and I thought our style was something they don’t see that often. Our pressure wore them out and we converted on their mistakes. I was really pleased to see our post players battle with their big girl. She’s a tough player that really challenged our post players.”

It was Crestwood that got off to a fast start, leading 18-11 after one quarter, but the Lion defense strengthened in the second period and held the Cadets to just six points while pouring in 20 points for a 31-24 lead.

The Cadets had no answer for the multi-faceted Lion offense in the second half. The lead grew to as many as 20 for the home team, as they outscored Crestwood 23-12 in the third quarter.

Scoring evened out in the final frame, as the entire Lion lineup played valuable minutes.

Sara Faber and Chelsey Holck paced the team with 20-points apiece. Julia Merfeld was also in double digits with 12-points.

Starters Darby Dodd and Zoe Fasbender each put in six-points, while Jaden Ainley and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg came off the bench to score two-points apiece.

Faber had a solid overall game. The senior topped the team with nine rebounds and six assists. She also made two steals.

CL 65, Webster City 28

The Lions warmed up for their Crestwood test with a North Central Conference game against Webster City Tuesday, Jan. 28. The game was a lopsided affair, as the Lions held the Lynx to single digit scoring in three quarters on their way to a 65-28 win.

“We had a really good offensive pace in this game,” said Coach Bart Smith. “When we push the ball and attack we can put a lot more stress on the defense. I’m pleased with how everyone is fitting into a role and playing to it.”

Sara Faber got her week off to a good start with 24-points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Darby Dodd and Chelsey Holck were also strong scoring threats. Dodd hit three of five three-point attempts and finished with 11-points. Holck shot 50 percent from the field and put in 10-points.

Jaden Ainley came off the bench and sparked the team with seven points. Ali Maulsby scored four points, followed by Julia Merfeld, Kaitlyn Vanderploeg and Ashlyn Fread with three-points apiece. Vanderploeg pulled down a team-high six rebounds.

CL 87, St. Ed’s 18

There was no let down from the high of beating second ranked Crestwood. On Friday the Lions traveled to Fort Dodge St. Edmond and pummeled the Gaels, 87-18.

Everyone got into the fun, with four players finishing in double figures.

“We took control early and we dedicated the tempo,” said Coach Smith.

For the third time in the week Sara Faber was the scoring leader on the team with 20-points. Chelsey Holck was right behind with 17. Darby Dodd put in 11 points and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had 10.

Also getting into the scoring act was Emily Theiss with eight-points, Julia Merfeld and Lexi Fasbender with six apiece, and Jaden Ainley and Zoe Fasbender with four-points each. Ali Maulsby got into the record book with a free throw.

Kaitlyn Vanderploeg controlled the boards, clearing nine rebounds.

The Lions recorded 24 steals in the game, with Merfeld and Zoe Fasbender getting four apiece.

The Lions are now 16-1 overall and 11-0 in the North Central Conference. This week the team hosts GHV on Thursday, Feb. 6, and NCC teams Humboldt Friday and Hampton-Dumont Tuesday, Feb. 11.