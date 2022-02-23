Clear Lake Dance Team brings home a National title

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team that claimed a DTU National Championship title include front row (L-R): Kara Ouverson, Jada Nelson, Sarah Petersen, Jadyn Heesch, Mia DeVries, Kaylee Schaefer, Grace Golman, Meredith McKenna. Back row (L-R): Coach Liz LeFevre, Kylie Harrison, Aubrey Johnstone, Avah Hogg, Mikara Devine, Ariana Tolentino and Coach Ellie Schultze. The Lion mascot is Mariposa Coleman. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake High School Dance Team brought home some serious hardware after claiming top honors at Dance Team Union (DTU) Nationals held at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla. last week. The team, who competed against more than 30 others, became national champions by placing first in Small Spirit Showdown.

This is the second time the team has competed in DTU Nationals. The first was in February 2020. Although this was the first national championship with DTU, previously in program history the team won three national championships while attending DX Americup Nationals.

This was the first year the team has competed in Spirit Showdown. The routine showcases a team’s hometown traditions. Choreographer Michelle Barlas incorporated the school fight song in the mix and a special appearance by the Lion mascot. Dance elements that the team is currently known for were also included, such as the death drop and hair whips.

“We have a young team and thought this additional routine would be a great opportunity for them to continue growing,” said Coach Liz LeFevre. “They learned the routine after State competition and it has been a parent favorite.”

Mia DeVries, who serves as a team captain, agreed with LeFevre on the younger girls’ dedication.

“I’m just so proud of this team for the sweat and dedication they put in this season,” she said. “They really stepped up to the challenge. This National championship is a testament to not only their hard work, but to the lead-