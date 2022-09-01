Clear Lake cross country teams both claim titles at IF-A meet

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s boys and girls cross country teams each captured titles Thursday, Aug. 25, competing at the Iowa Falls-Alden meet at Mayne’s Grove. All seven Lion runners finished in the top 20, with five in the top 15 in both varsity competitions.

Heading into the first meet the Clear Lake boys team was ranked 13th and the girls were unranked. However, Coach Tyler Havens said he expects to have two Top 15 3A teams when rankings come out this week.

Girls Race

Clear Lake was a 15-point winner over Iowa Falls-Alden-AGWSR in the team standings, 33 to 48. Nevada was third with 95 points. The rest of the field included South Hardin (127), Humboldt (135), Aplington-Parkersburg (136), Newman Catholic (142), East Marshall (238), Belmond-Klemme (259) and Eagle Grove (277).

Three members of the Lions placed in the top five, with sophomore Addison Doughan finishing as runner-up in a time of 19:52.5. Juniors Emily McLaughlin and Anna Feuerbach were close behind, crossing the finish line in fourth and fifth in 21:36.3 and 21:39.9. Sophomore Reese Brownlee and Freshman Lauren Englin rounded out Clear Lake’s scoring by placing ninth and 13th respectively in 22:09.5 and 23:05.5. Alexis Hauge and Jadyn Heesch were 15th and 19th in 23:15.4 and 24:00.0.

“Anna Feuerbach and Emily McLaughlin both had great openers, running personal records and showing off their summer training,” said Coach Tyler Havens. “Freshman Lauren Englin debuted in our top five and looked really strong.”

Boys Race

Clear Lake’s four seniors placed fourth, fifth, eighth and 10th and sophomore Owen Smith recorded a personal record to place 14th and help the team to an eight-point victory over runner-up Nevada. The Lions scored 41 points, followed by Nevada with 49 and East Marshall with 58. The remainder of the field included: Newman Catholic (111), Eagle Grove (171), Humboldt (206), Aplington-Parkersburg (218), IFA-AGWSR (241), Hampton-Dumont-CAL (246), South Hardin (247) and Belmond-Klemme (262).

Leo Tolentino led the way for the Lions, finishing fourth in 18:03. Jack Crane was fifth in 18:05 and Andrew Mixdorf crossed the line in eighth in 18:36. Jaden Wright was 10th in 18:41 and Smith posted a time of 19:01, good for 14th. Also running in the varsity race was Marcus Skidmore, 16th in 19:31, and Aiden Hippen, 17th in 19:34.

“Marcus Skidmore, Aiden Hippen, and Isaac Smith all had great first races for us,” said Coach Havens.

Other Lion finishers

Girls: Lydia Brattrud, 23rd, 24:13.6; Rebekah Steinbron, 27th, 24:26.0; Alana Evelsizer, 39th, 25:31.5; Annika Nelson, 40th, 25:32.4; Brooklyn Heesch, 50th, 26:12.6; Madison Leisure, 64th, 27:31.4; Emily Benitz, 84th, 28:36.7; Allie Olthoff, 98th, 30:11.6; Kristina Miller, 107th, 33:26.3.

Boys: Isaac Smith, 20th, 19:42; Caleb Jones, 38th, 20:54; Weston Conway, 53rd, 21:29; Ethan Evelsizer, 55th, 21:38; Daniel Steinbron, 63rd, 22:01; Liam Byrnes, 64th, 22:08; Colby Archer, 65th, 22:12; Andrew Korenberg, 67th, 22:15; Hudson Uetz, 68th, 22:18; Aidan Manemann, 90th, 23:16; Ci Varner, 91st, 23:19; Cody Hua, 100th, 24:29; Ethan Gansen, 104th, 24:58; Lane Stroup, 124th, 27:40; Jackson West, 127th, 27:53; Ezra Zickefoose, 131st, 28:18; Abraham Clark, 134th, 29:04; Karsen Evans, 136th, 29:48; Jackson Eden, 138th, 31:22.