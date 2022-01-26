Clear Lake convenience store robbed

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake police are investigating the Sunday morning robbery of Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 East.

According to Police Chief Pete Roth, authorities were alerted to the crime shortly after 8:37 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, store employees told officers that an unknown male entered the business and demanded money from the clerk. The male then grabbed the cash register and fled on foot from the scene.

Roth said no weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

The suspect remains unidentified at this time.

Investigators believe the person left the Clear Lake area and poses no immediate threat to the community. However, a robbery at a Mason City Casey’s location was reported Sunday night. The Casey’s General Store at 813 North Federal, Mason City, was robbed shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say a man in a mask entered the building and took money from the clerk. No weapon was displayed and the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Detective Jim O’Keefe at 641-355-4405 or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa at 800-383-0088. Callers may remain anonymous.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted at the Clear Lake scene.