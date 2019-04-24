Clear Lake boys in the swing of golf season

by Marianne Gasaway

The golf season is in full swing for the Clear Lake boys. Last week the Lions were on the course at two tournaments and hosted a triangular with North Central Conference teams.

Spencer Invite

Tate Storbeck carded a four-over par 76 to lead the Lions to a runner-up finish at the Spencer Invite Monday, April 15. The Clear Lake team also finished second overall to Spencer. The host team posted a score of 315. The Lions had a 324 and Webster City was third with 334. Webster City’s Nathan Ferrel was the medalist with a 73.

Figuring in the scoring for the Lions was Carter Backhaus with an 81, Jack Barragy at 82, and Eric Ritter with an 85. Also competing was Tyler Eaton with an 87 and Easton DeVries with a 97.

CL 157, IF-A 176

The Lions were 19 strokes better than Iowa Falls-Alden in a dual meet played Tuesday, April 16, at Veterans Memorial in Clear Lake. Clear Lake got the conference win, 157-176. Tyler Eaton bounced back from a rough outing at Spencer to post the low score and claim medalist honors with a 36. Tate Storbeck and Jack Barragy both came in with 39s, and Eric Ritter had a round of 43. Also golfing was Carter Backhaus (45) and Easton DeVries (49).

Jackson French was the top finisher for the Cadets with a 37.

IF-A did not field a JV team, but six JV Lions got to play. The team was paced by Andrew Crane’s round of 41. Ben Blaha had a 46, Dylan Kruckenberg a 47, and AJ Stevenson 53. Ethan Zickefoose and Jaxon Morgan had rounds of 75 and 78 respectively.

Viking Invite

The Lions traveled to northeast Iowa Friday, April 19, to take part in the Viking Invite hosted by Decorah. Rochester Mayo won the title with a score of 306. The Lions were next with 311, followed by Winona with 316. Charles City (343), Deborah (361) and Crestwood (439) completed the field.

Winona’s Matt Turner was medalist with a 71. Tate Storbeck was the top Lion, placing third with 74.

Jack Barragy also had a good, steady day and finished with a (37-37) 74. Carter Backhaus was three shots back with a (37-40) 77. Tyler Eaton completed the Lion scoring with a (45-41) 86.

Also making the trip for Clear Lake was Andrew Crane (46-45) 91, Easton DeVries (46-47) 93, Eric Ritter (52-41) 93, and Dylan Kruckenberg (49-48) 97.