Clear Lake boys challenged in busy week, go to 15-1

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jett Neuberger draws a crowd as he works to put up a shot in the paint against West Fork in a non-conference matchup last week. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

The week had a little of everything for the Clear Lake boys basketball team— a team on a win streak, a team with great tradition, and a team they had beaten handily the first time. The Lions are now 15-1 overall and lead the North Central Conference with a record of 8-1. Next week they will take on Algona (6-2, 9-5) in a game of conference title ramifications. Algona is currently in second place in the league with a 6-2 record. Prior to that game, they are at St. Ed’s Friday and at Webster City Tuesday.

CL 89, C-G-D 78

The Lions prevailed in a shoot-out with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Tuesday, Jan. 28, 89-78.

“Clarion had won six straight coming into the game and we knew they were playing with a lot of confidence,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley.

The Lions did their best to stifle the Cowboys early on. Clear Lake got off to a great start on offense and controlled the paint to start game and build a 19-12 first quarter lead.

“In the second quarter we continued to score, but kind or let our guard down on defense to only lead 44-36 at half,” said Ainley.

Continued offensive efficiency got the Lions back on track in the second half. They were able to expand the lead to 20 at one point.

“In the fourth quarter we just got in an offensive shootout that resembled a noon YMCA game and were able to win,” said Ainley. “Overall, Andrew Formanek had an all-state performance with 28 points and 20 rebounds.”

It was a career night for a pair of Lions. Jagger Schmitt had his best scoring game with 20 points. Travaughn Luyobya also had a high with 16 points and nine assists.

Carson Toebe was also in double figures with 13 points. Eric Ritter scored eight. Joe Faber and Jett Neuberger had two points apiece.

“It was a nice win on the road in conference and nice to see some guys put the ball in the basket -- not so much for a defensive coach,” said Ainley.

CL 54, West Fork 45

West Fork has proven to be a traditionally tough matchup for the Lions over the years and Thursday night’s battle was true to form. In the end, the Lions emerged with a 54-45 victory over the WarHawks.

“We knew it would be a great test -- they have almost their whole team back from a State qualifying team from last year and have been having a great season this year so far,” said Coach Ainley. “They came out and punched us in the mouth a little bit in the first quarter and led, 9-6.”

The coach admitted his team may have had some nerves playing in front of a lot more people than they have been used to this season. For the first time, a student section and more fans were admitted.

“The atmosphere felt a little more like Lions gym is supposed to!” he said.

Clear Lake got its offense going in the second quarter, thanks in part to Carson Toebe and Andrew Formanek hitting their stride. The Lions took a 27-24 lead into halftime.