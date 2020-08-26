Clear Lake begins school year with cautious optimism

(Above) Constructing a new year! Clear Lake Middle School Principal Mike Lester extends a fist bump to Jordan Ainley as he enters the school, followed by Walker Williams and Carson Asbe on the first day of classes Tuesday, Aug. 25. Lester said he was wearing the hard hat he wore during his welcome back with teachers last week. "I talked about a construction site when building a home. I showed a picture of an excavated hole that was a muddy mess. In the muddy mess, I pointed out the footing which supports the whole weight of the beautiful house that will be constructed. I used the analogy about how this year is like no other we've seen in education. Almost like a muddly mess! But when you look close you can see the groundwork our teachers have done to lay the foundation for a beautiful year. When the school year 2021-2022 hits, we are going to look back on this year and say we built this beautiful education experience for our kids!"

by Marianne Gasaway

The first day of school is always a blend of emotions: a little bit scary, intimidating, exhilarating, fun, challenging— and that’s in a normal year.

Clear Lake High School students returned to the classroom Monday and middle school students followed Tuesday morning. Clear Creek Elementary will welcome students today (Wednesday, Aug. 26). By all accounts, the start of the school year went off without a hitch, despite many new practices in place to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

“There is so much preparation that goes into the first day of school, you never really feel 100 percent prepared during a normal year. This year, starting under the restrictions we have to follow, makes the first day even more difficult,” said CLHS Principal Chris Murphy. “Students did a great job being cooperative and following all of our new expectations during the first day. It is an adjustment for both the adults and the kids. We have a great high school staff, so our kids will be cared for and will be provided a positive experience. What that looks like this year will be different from a normal school year.”

Eighty-five of the 110 members of the CLHS senior class attending Monday’s Senior Breakfast hosted by the Clear Lake