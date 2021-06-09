Clear Lake baseball team moves record to 2-3

(Above) Pitcher Jett Neuberger started the game against Webster City. He allowed three runs, while striking out ten. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions sandwiched a non-conference win between two losses last week, putting their record at 2-3.

WC 6, CL 3

Clear Lake lost the lead late in a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Webster City on Wednesday, June 2. The game was tied at three, with the Lynx batting in the top of the seventh when a single scored one run.

The Lions had their offense going in the second inning, when Caden Jones singled on the first pitch, scoring a run.

Webster City knotted the game up at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning.

Eric Ritter took the loss for the Lions. The right-hander surrendered three runs on four hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three.

Jett Neuberger started the game on the mound. The pitcher lasted five and one-third innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out 10.

Ben Loge, Austin Warnke and Jones each collected one hit to lead the Lions.

CL 5, R-S 4

Clear Lake defeated Roland-Story on Friday, thanks to walk-off single.

The game was tied at 4-4 with the Lions batting in the bottom of the seventh when Jett Neuberger singled on an 0-1 count, scoring one run and giving Clear Lake the win in the back and forth affair.

The Norseman got on the board first in the game. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lions quickly answered with a run of their own in the frame.

Clear Lake took the lead in the third with two runs, but again the Norsemen tied