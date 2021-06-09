Clear Lake baseball team moves record to 2-3

(Above) Pitcher Jett Neuberger started the game against Webster City. He allowed three runs, while striking out ten. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy
by Marianne Gasaway
The Lions sandwiched a non-conference win between two losses last week, putting their record at 2-3.
WC 6, CL 3
Clear Lake lost the lead late in a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Webster City on Wednesday, June 2. The game was tied at three, with the Lynx batting in the top of the seventh when a single scored one run.
The Lions had their offense going in the second inning, when Caden Jones singled on the first pitch, scoring a run.
Webster City knotted the game up at 3-3 in the top of the sixth inning.
Eric Ritter took the loss for the Lions. The right-hander surrendered three runs on four hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Jett Neuberger started the game on the mound. The pitcher lasted five and one-third innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out 10.
Ben Loge, Austin Warnke and Jones each collected one hit to lead the Lions.
CL 5, R-S 4
Clear Lake defeated Roland-Story on Friday, thanks to walk-off single.
The game was tied at 4-4 with the Lions batting in the bottom of the seventh when Jett Neuberger singled on an 0-1 count, scoring one run and giving Clear Lake the win in the back and forth affair.
The Norseman got on the board first in the game. They took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lions quickly answered with a run of their own in the frame.
Clear Lake took the lead in the third with two runs, but again the Norsemen tiedTo read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition