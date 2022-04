Clarence “Gene” E. Wagler, 81, of Clear Lake passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at MercyOne in Des Moines.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gene on Saturday, April 30, from 1-4 p.m., at the Clear Lake VFW. The VFW Honor Guard and the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 790 Honor Guard will honor Gene at 1:30 p.m.

Clarence Eugene Wagler was born Dec. 5, 1940, in Ottumwa, Iowa.