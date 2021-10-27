CL X-C team to be well represented at State

(Above) Members of the 2021 Clear Lake Boys State Cross Country Team include (L-R): Andrew Mixdorf, Jaden Wright, Leo Tolentino, Jack Crane, Joe Faber, Vladimir Starrett, Christopher Molander. - Photo by Kendra Breitsprecher Dayton Leader

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Boys Cross Country Team is headed to the State Championships!

The seventh ranked (2A) Lions went up against number five GCGR, Grundy Center and number six Des Moines Christian. The Clear Lake harriers came away with second place, just eight points behind DSM Christian and two-points ahead of GCGR. The top two teams from the Southeast Valley district qualify as a team for State.

Joe Faber, Jack Crane and Leo Tolentino led the way for the Lions as individual medalists, placing in the top 15. Christopher Molander and Jaden Wright finished the scoring, running personal bests inside the top 25. Vladimir Starrett and Andrew Mixdorf rounded out the top seven, beating out DSM Christian’s number five runner to narrow that points gap.

Faber posted a time of 17:17.45 to place sixth. Crane was seventh in 17:17.54 and Tolentino was 13th in 17:22.54. Molander and Wright crossed the finish line in 21st and 23rd respectively in times of 17:53.55 and 17:56.86. Starrett and Mixdorf ran 18:15.08 and 18:16.35 to come in 28th and 29th.

The Clear Lake girls cross country team will be represented by two individuals at the State Championships.

Addison Doughan was the Regional Champion, running a :29 second personal record and resetting the school record yet again in a time of 19:06.23. Reese Brownlee also ran a 15 second personal record to place fifth in 20:06 and reset her mark at number two all time for Clear Lake.

Jadyn Heesch scored as Clear Lake’s number three, running an almost 40-second season personal record and placing inside the top 25 in 22:14.88. Alexis Hauge, Emily McLaughlin, and Anna Feurbach all finished together in a tight pack to round out the scor