CL wrestlers kick-off season with a win and a loss

Clear Lake’s Sam Nelson, who wrestles at 132 pounds, pinned Braden McCullough, of Hudson, in 1:39. -Photo courtesy of Mid-America Publishing Mike Burvee

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake opened its wrestling season at South Hardin last week. The Lions gave new Head Coach Evan Johnson his first win. The Lions topped BCLUW-SH (South Hardin), 39-33 in one of two matches on the night. Hudson narrowly defeated the Lions in the other, 41-36.

“We have a lot of really great things to build off of, but we still are not satisfied with where we are. We have a lot of room for improvement so that is a huge positive for us,” said Coach Johnson.

Among the Lions who wrestled two matches at the triangular, three recorded falls in each appearance. Tyler Lefevre (106), Caden Jones (138) and Thomas Gansen (170) each stuck their opponents for a 2-0 start to the season.

“I really didn’t think we gave up in any matches and a lot of the things we struggled with were things that can be fixed with just a little more practice on technique,” said Johnson. “We are a very young team this year in terms of age and overall experience so it was good to get everyone matches like these early in the season. The energy in the room has been great so I feel very confident that we will get these things fixed. It was a great start to the year and I look forward to where the rest of the season goes.”

This week the Lions will host Algona and Iowa Falls-Alden in a triangular starting at 6 p.m. Thursday. Saturday, the varsity team will travel to Ankeny Centennial for a tournament featuring Ankeny Centennial, Adel DeSoto Minburn, Ballard, Carlisle, Clear Lake, Dowling Catholic, Newton, Oskaloosa, PCM and Sioux City North.

Hudson vs. CL

106: Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) over Brody King (HUDS) (Fall 0:51) 113: Jackson Carter (HUDS) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over (HUDS) (For.) 126: Ben Holton (HUDS) over Ethan Gansen (CLLA) (Dec 6-5) 132: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Braden McCullough (HUDS) (Fall 1:39) 138: Caden Jones (CLLA) over Devon Liddle (HUDS) (Fall 0:43) 145: Karter Krapfl (HUDS) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (TF 15-0 4:38) 152: Blake Carolan (HUDS) over Carter Markwardt (CLLA) (Dec 4-2) 160: Tate Entriken (HUDS) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 1:11) 170: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Gavin Richter (HUDS) (Fall 1:08) 182: Hayden Rieck (CLLA) over Ethan Vogt (HUDS) (Fall 5:33) 195: Donovan Arraut (HUDS) over Mitchil Smith (CLLA) (Fall 5:18) 220: Roberto Verastegui (HUDS) over Andrew Fisher (CLLA) (Fall 0:40) 285: Blake Johnson (HUDS) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 1:08)

BCLUW-SH vs. CL

132: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over (BCSH) (For.) 138: Caden Jones (CLLA) over Sam Garber (BCSH) (Fall 0:28) 145: Hunter Rieck (CLLA) over (BCSH) (For.) 152: Logan Aicher (BCSH) over Carter Markwardt (CLLA) (Fall 1:55) 160: Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) over Tucker Wall (BCSH) (Fall 0:58) 170: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Alex Paxson (BCSH) (Fall 1:11) 182: Zach Bennett (BCSH) over Hayden Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 2:44) 195: Mitchil Smith (CLLA) over Orlando Montoya (BCSH) (Dec 9-2) 220: Caden Steding (BCSH) over Andrew Fisher (CLLA) (Fall 4:17) 285: Aiden Farnsworth (BCSH) over Dylan Evanson (CLLA) (Fall 1:31) 106: Tyler Lefevre (CLLA) over Chance Cordes (BCSH) (Fall 0:24) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Carter Kolthoff (BCSH) over Max Currier (CLLA) (Dec 10-5) 126: Lane Hartwig (BCSH) over Ethan Gansen (CLLA) (Fall 3:07)