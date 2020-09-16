CL volleyball team tops Mason City

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake volleyball team went 1-2 in action last week, topping Mason City and falling to Iowa Falls-Alden and Charles City.

IF-A 3, CL 0

The team traveled to Iowa Falls-Alden on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to play the 4-2 Cadets. A solid IF-A team all three matches with scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-10.

“To say the least, we really struggled to get anything going on the court,” said Head Coach Heather Johnson. “Iowa Falls has an experienced team, but we really beat ourselves and struggled to compete.

A highlight of the night was the Lions proficiency from the service line. As a team they served 97 percent. Jaden Ainley and Ashlyn Fread led the team from the service line.

Chelsey Holck led the team at the net with five kills, while Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had four. Vanderploeg also knocked down three blocks.

Ali Maulsby led the team in assists with nine.

Ainley led the team on defense with 15 digs. Maulsby had seven digs and Fread had six.

“While we did struggle, it is our goal to use every match as a learning opportunity,” said Johnson.

Charles City 2, CL 1

CL 2, Mason City 0

Clear Lake competed in a triangular at Mason City on Thursday, Sept. 10. The Lions beat Mason City, 2-0, but lost a close one to Charles City, 2-1.

The Lions made some adjustments in practice on Wednesday and came back more competitive on Thursday night. The team also welcomed Delaney Eden back to the line-up after her knee surgery a few weeks ago.

“We definitely competed much better tonight, but we still have some work to do,” said Coach Johnson.

Against Charles City, the Lions came out ready to play and won the first match, 25-15. Charles City took the next two with scores of 25-13 and 15-7.

Eden added a spark to the team, collecting 11 kills and two blocks. Holck contributed five kills, while Vanderploeg had four kills and two blocks. Emily Theiss also had two blocks.

Ainley and Maulsby led the team with 11 digs apiece. Holck