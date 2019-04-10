CL track team hosts meet

(Above) Clear Lake’s Macy Mixdorf was a member of the shuttle hurdle relay that placed second at the home meet. Mixdorf also placed fifth in the 400 meter hurdles. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls track team kicked off the season by hosting a meet Tuesday, April 2, at Lions Field. Iowa Falls-Alden narrowly defeated Humboldt to capture the title, 157 to 152. The Lions were eighth in team points with 30.

“We improved in a lot of our relays. The Lions competed against some strong North Iowa teams last night,” said Coach Shawn Puttmann.

The Lions received points for a pair of individual placements. Katelyn Moore was fifth in the 1500 meter run in a time of 5:58.56. Macy Mixdorf was also fifth in the 400 meter hurdles. She was clocked in 1:20.22.

The highest placement for the team came in the shuttle hurdle relay. The team of Olivia Amos, Parker, Ashley Archer and Mixdorf finished second in 1:15.18.

Other placements included:

•Shot put: Mikalyla VanderPloeg, eighth, 29’11.5”

•4x100: Bella Parker, Kennedy Kallenbach, Sky Toyne, Sharrell Lee, eighth, 59.45

•4x200: Mixdorf, Gabi Gonzalez, Emily Lefèvre, Lee, eighth, 2:02.55

•4x400: Mixdorf, Lefèvre, Julia Merfeld, Layne Lester, eighth, 4:57.88

•4x800: Riley Cooney, Chloe Moore, Jillian Enke, Lester, fifth, 11:35.67.

*Sprint Medley: Kallenbach, Toyne, Gonzales, LeFevre, sixth, 2:06.76

*Distance Medley: Toyne, Gonzales, Merfeld, Moore, sixth, 5:07.87