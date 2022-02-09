CL to face Crestwood in first round of Class 3A Region 2 basketball

Clear Lake will host the first two rounds of Class 3A Region 2 basketball, starting Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Lions (15-4), ranked 10th in Class 3A, will host Crestwood (4-15) in the opening round Feb. 12. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The winner will advance to play the winner of North Fayette Valley (15-6) vs. New Hampton (7-12). That second round game will be played in Clear Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The Regional final will be played at a site to be determined on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The other side of the Region 2 bracket includes fourth ranked Estherville Lincoln Central (19-2) and three North Central Conference teams. E-LC will take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6-14) from the NCC and Hampton-Dumont-CAL (14-6) will face Iowa Falls-Alden (7-13).