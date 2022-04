CL tennis team opens against strong Mason City team

(Above) Ben Loge fell to Mason City’s Reed Kruger, 6-1, 6-0. Mason City is ranked #9 in Class 2A. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake boys tennis team opened the 2022 year against ninth ranked (2A) Mason City. Clear Lake lost the match 9-0 to a very deep Mason City team.

Singles

Reed Kruger (MC) over Ben Loge, 6-1, 6-0

Justin Yarahmadi (MC) over Justin Kerr, 6-0, 6-0

Zach Mullholland (MC) over Cabot Neuberger, 6-0, 6-0

Lane Kruger (MC) over Jack Crane, 6-3, 6-1

Rylan Kuhn (MC) over Carter Markwardt, 6-2 6-1

Odnel Daugherty (MC) over Trey Olthoff, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Kruger/Yarahmadi (MC) over Loge/Kerr, 6-1, 6-0

Mullholland/Daugherty (MC) over Neuberger/Crane, 6-0, 6-3

Kruger/Thompkins (MC) over Olthoff/Kuhlmeier,6-1, 6-0

Junior Varsity

Thoe/Joty lost 6-1

Markwardt/Thoe lost 6-2