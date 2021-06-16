CL teams dominate at Co-ed State Golf Tournament

(Above) (L-R): Easton DeVries and Meghan DeLong claimed the title at the 1A CO-ed State Golf Tournment. Rebecca DeLong and Andrew Crane earned runner-up honor. -Submitted photo

It was a special day in the already rich history of Clear Lake Golf. Two Clear Lake teams took first and second place at the 1A Co-ed State Golf Tournament. Easton DeVries and Meghan DeLong took the top honors and Andrew Crane and Rebecca DeLong took runner-up honors.

The teams both shot 76’s and tied for first place. Easton and Meghan prevailed on the card back hole, which they birdied.

“It was a blast to watch today. They both played extremely well,” said Colby Andrews, the CLHS girls golf coach.

Meghan and Easton had a rocky start double bogeying their first two holes going four over through two holes. After that they settled down going two over for the next 16 holes.

“They only made one birdie. They started hitting greens in regulation and two putting and making pars. For them to start four over and only finish six over was quite an incredible feat,” said Andrews.

According to Coach Andrews, Andrew and Rebecca were steady all day and never really got themselves into trouble. They never took anything higher than a bogey all day. They went into two hazards and were able to scrounge out bogeys, but also gave themselves chances for pars in both scenarios. They only had one birdie on the day.

“In general it was quite unbelievable. Both teams were one of the first 15 teams finished and we had the opportunity to watch all the scores being put up on the board after our scores were posted,” said Andrews. “Watching the excitement and nervousness every-time scores were posted was quite enjoyable.”

The two teams are already looking forward to having the chance to defending the titles next year.