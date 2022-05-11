CL team proves every stroke counts

by Marianne Gasaway

Every stroke counts; losing on a fifth score tie-breaker proves that theory.

Clear Lake and Hampton-Dumont’s boys golf teams each carded 162 using their top four scorers Monday, May 2, at Highland Country Club in Hampton. However, the Bulldogs captured the win with a better fifth score. Ruben Salinas’ 44 lifted H-D. Taylor Plagge and Dylan Bieber each carded 49s for the Lions.

Iowa Falls-Alden was a distant third with 180. The triangular was the last dual meet of the season for the Lions.

Clear Lake Coach Eric Perry said his message to his young team was evident.

“Anyone on the team can score for us any time. You don’t know it when you’re playing. You have to keep your head into it mentally.”

Clear Lake’s Easton DeVries and Hampton-Dumont’s Tommy Birdsell also finished in a tie for medalist honors, with each finished with rounds of 37. DeVries was awarded the title on the basis of a card back.

“The course really set up for Easton. He birdied three holes,” said Coach Perry. “Easton wanted to make a difference today. He was hitting the ball long.”

Other counting scores for the Lions came from Eli Anderson (40), Tyler LeFevre (42) and Gavin Anderson (43).

“Tyler was a big surprise today. He scored his season low by a bunch,” said Coach Perry. “Tyler has yet to find his swing this year, so I hope this is something we can use. We need him to score lower if we expect to advance. Eli is just a solid performer who loves the game and loves getting better.”

The Clear Lake junior varsity captured an easy win. The Lions finished with 198, compared to 210 for H-D and 234 for IF-A.

Carson Kern had the low score for the Lions with a 47. Carter Perry and Ethan Gansen each had rounds of 50. Mitchel Smith fired a 51, Jordan Ainley 52, and Sam Howard 59.