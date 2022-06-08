CL students compete in Special Olympics

The Clear Lake Lions Special Olympics Team competed at the State Summer Games on the Iowa State University campus, in Ames, on Friday, May 20.

Following are the results for Clear Lake athletes that competed:

•Urijah Maulsby placed 1st, receiving the Gold Medal in the Softball Throw.

•Tyler Bailey placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash and also 2nd in the 50 meter dash.

•Zoey Campbell placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash and 4th in the 50 meter dash.

•Ivan Hrubes placed 2nd in the 100 meter dash and 5th in the 50 meter dash.

•Quentin Maulsby placed 3rd in the Softball Throw.