CL softball team goes 2-1 under new head coach

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake softball team is off to a 2-1 start after wins against West Fork and Waverly-Shell Rock last week.

The team is under the direction of Shelly Zeitler this season. Zeitler, who lives in Rockwell with her husband, Kevin, and son, Dawson, is the physical education teacher at West Fork. She just wrapped up her 28th year in the school district, where she was also the head softball coach for 15 years

Zeitler has also coached volleyball, boys and girls junior high track, and basketball.

“Once my son finished high school ball I didn’t know what I was going to do with my summers, so I volunteered to help with the Clear Lake softball team. The next year I moved into the JJV position and last year I coached with Austin Petersen as his assistant. When the head job opened up I decided to apply and here I am, coaching a great group of girls this summer.”

The Lions also have a new assistant this year, Christina Gerber, who is a teacher for Cedar Falls.

CL 3, West Fork 0

The Lions scored two runs in the first inning and another in the fourth to give pitcher Alivia Hauge a shutout in her first outing. Clear Lake posted a 3-0 victory over West Fork (1-1) Monday, May 24.

Hauge was masterful on the mound, issuing six strikeouts and no walks. She held the Warhawks to just three hits.

Annika Nelson and Chelsey Holck both had two hits for the Lions. In addition to her hits, Nelson also had an RBI and stolen base. Laney Lester had a double with an RBI.

CL 9, WSR 8

The next night the Lions hosted Waverly-Shell Rock (0-1) and treated their fans to a come-from-behind win.

The Lions scored two runs in the third inning, but trailed 8-2. They added one run in the fifth and then caught fire when W-SR changed their pitcher in the seventh inning. The Lions scored six in the final frame for a 9-8 win.

The go-ahead run was walked home when WSR brought in their starting pitcher to finish the game.

Ashlyn Fread started the game on the mound for Clear Lake. She pitched the first three innings and was relieved by Alivia Hauge, who finished the game. Combined, the hurlers gave up eight runs on 12 hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Lions had 10 hits for the game. The following hitters had 2 hits each Reese Brownlee, Layne Lester and Chelsey Holck had two hits apiece. Extra base hits were provided by Holck and Chloe O’Keefe with doubles. Brownlee had a triple.

“The girls stayed strong, never gave up and they came through with the win,” said Coach Zeitler.

H-D 1, CL 0

The Lions opened North Central Conference play against Hampton-Dumont-CAL Friday, May 28. The meeting was a defensive battle, with the Bulldogs claiming a 1-0 victory.

“The Lions looked great, we just couldn’t get the hits that we needed,” said Coach Zeitler. “The Hampton pitcher had 15 strikeouts and only gave up three hits.”

Two of the hits for the Lions came from Annika Nelson and the other from Alivia Hauge.

Hauge was the Lions pitcher for the night and gave up six hits, had two base on balls and two strikeouts.

“We will work on getting our bats going this week and will be playing Webster City tonight (Wednesday, June 2) and Humboldt on Thursday at Lions Field.” On Saturday the team will travel to Lake Mills to play in a tournament. The first game is against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura; other teams there are Riceville and Lake Mills.