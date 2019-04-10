CL soccer team beats Charles City in 10-0 shutout

by Marianne Gasaway

Jacob Petersen scored three goals and had three assists to lead the Clear Lake Lions to a 10-0 shutout over Charles City Monday, April 1.

“We were able to control possession for most of the game due to our strong midfield play in the middle with Sam Badger and Will Finn and on the wings with Jacob Petersen and Conner Morey,” said Coach Zach Hall, who saw his team improve to 2-0. “Everyone was playing together as a team, passing and moving together, making good attacking runs into space that provided us with plenty of looks at goal. It’s always good offensively when your forwards score five goals in a game.”

The Lions got off to a strong start and never looked back. Peterson recorded his hat trick in the first half and the Lions’ lead was 7-0 at the break. The match ended on the 10-goal rule with 17:14 remaining in the second half.

Hunter Nielsen scored two goals in the win and had an assist. One of his goals came on a placekick.

Eric Faught also scored on a placekick to end the game.

Other Lion goals were recorded by Braden Byrnes, Sam Badger, Sam Nelson and Dam Dugan.

Conner Morey was credited with an assist.

“Overall, it was a better more complete game than last Friday with our first touch and control of the game through possession improving with each half we play,” said Coach Hall. “Our work so far this season will be tested in our next match Monday, April 8, when we travel to Ames.” Look for results of that match in the next Mirror-Reporter.