CL School Board fills administrative positions within district

The Clear Lake School Board approved hiring for four administrative positions in the 2022-23 school year when it met in regular session Wednesday, March 9.

Brandon Borseth, who currently serves as assistant principal at Clear Creek Elementary, will become the school’s principal in the fall. He replaces Sally Duesenberg, who is retiring from the position. Borseth came to Clear Lake in 2013 to be the high school band instructor. In April 2019 he was named as Dean of Students at Clear Creek to assist Duesenberg in the 2020 school year. Duesenberg has been principal at Clear Creek since 2017. Prior to that, she had spent 21 years working within the district in a variety of positions ranging form para-educator to special education. She was the district’s family services coordinator before succeeding Mike Barkley at Clear Creek.

Sean Halverson has been named as assistant principal at Clear Lake Middle School. Halverson is currently in his sixth year as a member of the district’s special education department.

Jeremiah Bliss will be the assistant principal at Clear Lake High School. Bliss currently serves as principal for grades seven to 12 at North Tama High School.

Troy Tysdahl, a member of the Clear Lake teaching staff since 2016, has been named as the district’s Activ-