CL runners gaining on the competition

by Marianne Morf

With the cross country season entering its final weeks, Clear Lake cross country runners are steadily gaining on the competition.

Saturday, Lion varsity runners competed at the 4th Steve Johnson Invite on the Wartburg cross country course in Waverly. Several Lions posted personal best efforts in the race.

“In my opinion, the boys had their best meet of the season at Wartburg,” said Coach Tyler Havens. “We ran a very smart race and ended up being the highest finishing non 4A team.”

The Lions were only three points behind Mason City, who topped the Lions by 19 points on Monday in Algona. Davenport Assumption topped the field with 101 points. Cedar Rapids Washington was runner-up with 106, followed by Waterloo with 112 and Mason City with 145. Clear Lake was fifth among 17 teams competing with 148 points.

“Even though we were racing tired from a hard workout on Thursday, less than 48 hours before our race at Wartburg, our top five finishers all had lifetime personal records,” said Havens.

Justin Wright paced the Lion runners with a seventh place finish in 17:01.6. Next was Leo Tolentino, placing 19th in 17:49.3.

“Justin is a great number one for us and Leo is continuing to prove to be a reliable number two,” said the coach.

The remainder of Clear Lake’s runners finished within 33-seconds of each other. Jack Crane (37th, 18:21.7), Jaden Wright (40th, 18:24.6), Christopher Molander (45th, 18:30.7), Andrew Mixdorf (18:51.0) and Joe Faber (60th, 18:54.7) pushed each other to a strong finish.

“Jack, Jaden, Mixy, and Chris are continuing to close the gap on Justin, making us a more competitive team,” added Havens. “Joe has emerged as a strong number seven as of the last few weeks, but we are lucky to be a deeply talented team. There are nine guys capable of running varsity right now, which makes us a very well rounded team.”

This week, the Lions are ready to turn their attention to Eagle Grove, where they will find Humboldt, Webster City, and St. Edmond in a conference meet preview.

“We are exactly where we need to be 10 days before the conference meet,” said the coach.

Girls race

Clear Lake girls ran their best race of the season at Wartburg, according to Coach Havens.

“After some big personal records on Monday, we decided to try something different and it paid off big! We had four girls with huge lifetime PR’s and we were still racing tired from a workout on Thursday,” said Havens. “I knew the potential in this team