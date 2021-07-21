CL players named to North Central Conference teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Three members of the Clear Lake softball team have been named to All-North Central Conference teams.

Sophomore Annika Nelson was a First Team All-NCC selection. Nelson led the league in slugging percentage with an average of 1.000. In 43 at-bats, she connected for 24 hits, four doubles and five home runs. Those statistics put her .558 batting average, which included 10 RBIs, second in the NCC. She ranked third in on-base percentage at .630. Her five home runs topped the conference.

“Annika really grew as a catcher for us this season, doing the pitch calling, and she really hit the ball well for us,” said Coach Shelly Zeitler. “I am excited to see her come back and develop her game even more next season.”

Lion senior Chelsey Holck was a Second Team All-NCC selection. Holck batted .391 through 14 conference games, ranking her 15th, and was fourth in the league in doubles with seven. Her .451 on-base percentage was 18th in the NCC.

“It was great having such a great senior leader at first base for us this season,” said Coach Zeitler. “She is a very sound first baseman and has a great eye as a hitter. Chelsey will be missed next year at first base, but I am excited for her to continue her athletic career at NIACC and play basketball.”

Sophomore Makella Jacobs was chosen for the All-NCC Third Team.

“Makella did a great job at third base for varsity this season. She really stepped up at third, filling in on the left side this year. She has a great arm and hit the ball well this season with two grand slams to help us. She will be a player to watch in the future,” said Coach Zeitler.

Jacobs had four home runs this season, which put her in a tie for second in the league with three other players. Her 15 runs batted in tied her for fifth best in the NCC and her .522 on-base percentage ranked 22nd.