CL man charged with attempted murder

A Clear Lake man accused of trying to run over two people on a motorcycle is facing attempted murder charges.

Chad Ronald Gustin, 43, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday afternoon, May 31, and is being held without bail.

According to Clear Lake Police Captain Mike Colby, the arrest stems from an incident which took place in the evening on May 29 in Clear Lake. Clear Lake police officers responded to an incident that took place in the area of North 8th Street and 3rd Avenue North. It was reported that Gustin intentionally struck a motorcycle the victims were riding on, in an attempt to harm them.

The victims were known to Gustin, said Colby, and no other members of the public were believed to be in danger.

The night before the incident, Gustin allegedly attacked a woman in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South. Court documents state Gustin choked the woman, punched her in the face and threatened to kill her. Gustin allegedly then saw the woman riding on the back of a motorcycle on North 8th Street the next night. Court documents state he ran a red light in his pickup truck and tried to crash into the motorcycle twice. He reportedly made contact with the motorcycle, but the rider managed to avoid most of the impact.

Gustin is being held on two counts of attempted murder, two counts of contempt- violation of a no contact protective order, domestic abuse assault, strangulation with bodily injury.