CL grapplers recover after shaky start

The Doug Munn era in Clear Lake’s storied wrestling program began last week. The Lions opened a bit shaky in a dual against Central Springs, but began to find their footing in a dual team tournament at St. Ansgar Saturday.

This week the Lions travel to Clarion on Thursday to face conference foes Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Fort Dodge St. Edmond. They will follow that up with the Go-Hawk Duals in Waverly on Saturday.

Central Springs 43, CL 27

The season opened up at Central Springs, with the Lions taking on the Panthers. Central Springs won five of the nine matches, but the Panthers’ 43-27 victory was a result of their three falls, compared to just one for Clear Lake. Both teams forfeited two weights.

After each team swapped forfeits at 106 and 113, Sam Nelson was the first to get a win for the Lions. He posted a 3-2 decision at 126 to make the score 10-9 in Central Springs’ favor. Wins by Isaiah Smith at 138 and Anthony Aragon at 145 pulled the Lions within one, 16-15, but aside from a forfeit at 170, Clear Lake’s only other points were provided by Ryan Kruckenberg, who posted a fall at 220.

106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over (CSPR) (For.) 113: Kaden Garner (CSPR) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Clayton McDonough (CSPR) over Max Currier (CLLA) (MD 13-0) 126: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Bryce McDonough (CSPR) (Dec 3-2) 132: Brock Mathers (CSPR) over Conner Morey (CLLA) (Fall 5:24) 138: Isaiah Smith (CLLA) over Devan Sonberg (CSPR) (Dec 8-4) 145: Anthony Aragon (CLLA) over Peyton Strouth (CSPR) (Dec 5-2) 152: Kaden Jacobsen (CSPR) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 1:18) 160: Dylan Marker (CSPR) over (CLLA) (For.) 170: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over (CSPR) (For.) 182: Max Howes (CSPR) over Conner O`Tool (CLLA) (Dec 8-7) 195: Benjamin Navratil (CSPR) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 2:47) 220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Teddy Behrends (CSPR) (Fall 4:36) 285: Dalton Dewitt (CSPR) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 3:07)

St. Ansgar Dual Team Tournament

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Lions participated in the St. Ansgar Dual Team Tournament. The Lions compiled a record of 2-2 and finished third overall. Clear Lake rallied for a one-point win over Dubuque Wahlert and topped St. Ansgar, 50-24. The Lions came out on the short side of another one-point match. Northwood-Kensett edged the team by a 37-36 score. West Salem/Bangor, Wis., posted a more decisive win, 52-22.

Sam Nelson and Max Currier each went 4-0 on the day, while Thomas Gansen, Connor O’Tool and Dylan Kruckenberg were 3-1.

“The team performed pretty well. The four duals in one day this early in the season gives the guys and coaches a great opportunity to see what we need to work on,” said Head Coach Doug Munn.

The new head coach also noted the performance of freshman 106-pounder Marcus Skidmore.

“Marcus got a big win for us against St. Ansgar. He continues to improve everyday,” said Munn.

The coach added, “The team showed some great heart, falling behind Wahlert and finishing with falls by Max Currrier and Sam Nelson, followed by a tech fall by Connor Morey to seal the deal.”

Northwood-Kensett 37, CL 36

126: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Drew Wilder (NOKE) (Fall 2:47) 132: Caden Schrage (NOKE) over Conner Morey (CLLA) (Dec 8-7) 138: Drake Tiedemann (NOKE) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (MD 12-4) 145: Josiah Kliment (NOKE) over Isaiah Smith (CLLA) (Fall 5:06) 152: Anthony Aragon (CLLA) over (NOKE) (For.) 160: Brandon Varner (NOKE) over (CLLA) (For.) 170: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over (NOKE) (For.) 182: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over (NOKE) (For.) 195: Austin Larson (CLLA) over (NOKE) (For.) 220: Gideon Rollene (NOKE) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) (Fall 3:24) 285: Ethan Thofson (NOKE) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 3:34) 106: Treycen Rollene (NOKE) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) (Fall 1:03) 113: Double Forfeit 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Dalton Logeman (NOKE) (Fall 0:51)

CL 50, St. Ansgar 24

106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over Mehki Tucker (SARS) (MD 11-3) 113: Nathan Brumm (SARS) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over (SARS) (For.) 126: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Tate Mayer (SARS) (Fall 1:18) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Matthew Hall (SARS) (Fall 1:39) 138: Derek Peterson (SARS) over Isaiah Smith (CLLA) (Dec 3-1) 145: Caden Jones (CLLA) over Mikhail Meyer (SARS) (MD 13-4) 152: Lorne Isler (SARS) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (Dec 11-6) 160: Preston Isler (SARS) over (CLLA) (For.) 170: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Connor Springer (SARS) (Fall 3:52) 182: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over (SARS) (For.) 195: Carter Morey (CLLA) over (SARS) (For.) 220: Sage Hulshizer (SARS) over (CLLA) (For.) 285: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Collin Ubben (SARS) (Fall 0:36)

CL 38, Dubuque Wahlert 37

138: Isaiah Smith (CLLA) over (WAHL) (For.) 145: Caden Jones (CLLA) over Colton Kisting (WAHL) (Dec 8-4) 152: Jimmy McDermott (WAHL) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (MD 10-2) 160: Gabe Anstoetter (WAHL) over (CLLA) (For.) 170: Bryce Anstoetter (WAHL) over Thomas Gansen (CLLA) (MD 16-5) 182: Connor Dehn (WAHL) over Conner O`Tool (CLLA) (TF 20-5 3:37) 195: Henry Tomecek (WAHL) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 3:00) 220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Joseph Bahl (WAHL) (Fall 2:13) 285: Marik Dickson (WAHL) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 1:58) 106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over (WAHL) (For.) 113: Jacob Evans (WAHL) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Tyler Jaeger (WAHL) (Fall 0:11) 126: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Patrick Igo (WAHL) (Fall 1:25) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Diego Mejia Moreno (WAHL) (TF 19-2 4:00)

West Salem/Bangor 52, CL 22

152: Andy Johnson (WSB) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (Fall 4:33) 160: Hayden Lyga (WSB) over (CLLA) (For.) 170: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Connor Bahr (WSB) (MD 19-5) 182: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over Therrick Roberts (WSB) (Dec 3-2) 195: Blake Scholl (WSB) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 0:38) 220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Hunter Anderson (WSB) (Fall 0:45) 285: Dylan Noel (WSB) over Alex Flickinger (CLLA) (Fall 1:10) 106: Nick Ziegler (WSB) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) (Fall 0:24) 113: Bradyn Glasspoole (WSB) over (CLLA) (For.) 120: Max Currier (CLLA) over Carlyle Lyga (WSB) (Dec 7-3) 126: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over (WSB) (For.) 132: Evan Wolfe (WSB) over Conner Morey (CLLA) (MD 9-1) 138: Zach Servais (WSB) over Isaiah Smith (CLLA) (Fall 3:34) 145: Adam Rogge (WSB) over Caden Jones (CLLA) (Fall 5:09)