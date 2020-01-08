CL grapplers go 2-3 at weekend tournament

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake wrestlers jumped back into action Saturday, Jan. 4, and competed in five dual matches at Hampton on Saturday, Jan. 4. The Lions went 2-3, posting wins over Eagle Grove and St. Ansgar.

“As coaches you never know what mindset you are going to get from the guys coming out of break, but as a staff we felt we competed with a lot of intensity,” said Head Coach Doug Munn.

“We opened the day with Osage, which based on history is always a very competitive dual,” said Munn. “Osage currently has one of the best teams they’ve had in years, which is saying a lot since they finished third in the State Duals last year. I was proud of the way are guys came out fighting. They are starting to believe they can compete with anybody.”

The Lions had some competitive matches with the Green Devils, but fell 52-20.

Clear Lake also battled host Hampton-Dumont and West Hancock. Hampton was a 44-29 winner, while the score against West Hancock was 42-34.

Individual highlights included freshman Max Currier’s 5-0 record on the day.

“This was his first time down at 113, so going undefeated on the day shows his growth and maturity as a freshman,” said Munn.

Thomas Gansen also went 5-0 and dominated some solid competition at 160-pounds.

“He’s one of leaders on team so we continue to expect bigger things out of him,” added the coach.

Sasha Hrubes competed in his first varsity competition and responded with a fall.

“Sasha’s first experience with wrestling was Nov. 16 of this year. He’s probably improved more than anyone in the room,” said Munn.

The coach said his “Wrestler of the Weekend” award goes to Carter Markwardt, who filled in for Sam Nelson and finished the weekend at 4-1.

“Carter has done a great job of buying into our system and I see some great things for him in the future.”

After 25 straight duals on the road, the Lions will be at home this week. The Lions will host Humboldt Thursday night and will hold the Clear Lake Lions Invitational on Saturday.

“It will be good to get home this Thursday,” said Munn. “It should be a great dual and we’re hoping to have a great turnout from our fans on Thursday, as well as Saturday.”

CL 54, Eagle Grove 30

285: Peyton Larsen (EAGR) over Jacob DiCamillo (CLLA) (Fall 2:23) 106: Kaden Pritchard (EAGR) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) (Fall 1:24) 113: Max Currier (CLLA) over Gabe Rolon (EAGR) (Fall 0:17) 120: Tomas Rolon (EAGR) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 1:18) 126: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Josh Graham (EAGR) (Fall 3:34) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Dustin Dawson (EAGR) (Fall 3:43) 138: Caden Jones (CLLA) over Andrew Dencklau (EAGR) (Fall 5:59) 145: Mark Dawson (EAGR) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 4:38) 152: Sasha Hrubes (CLLA) over Justin Agtun (EAGR) (Fall 1:24) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Trent Sorensen (EAGR) (Fall 0:36) 170: Austin Larson (CLLA) over (EAGR) (For.) 182: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over Felix Gaspar (EAGR) (Fall 1:36) 195: Issac Olson (EAGR) over Hayden Rieck (CLLA) (Fall 1:30) 220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over (EAGR) (For.)

H-D 44, CL 29

106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over (HADU) (For.) 113: Max Currier (CLLA) over Jack Showalter (HADU) (Dec 7-4) 120: Jakyb Kapp (HADU) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 0:38) 126: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Andyn Showalter (HADU) (TF 15-0 4:11) 132: Jaycob Martzahn (HADU) over Conner Morey (CLLA) (Fall 2:20) 138: Carl Barkema (HADU) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (MD 11-0) 145: David Cornejo (HADU) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (MD 10-1) 152: Tate Schmitt (HADU) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 3:38) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Carter Hobson (HADU) (Fall 1:06) 170: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over Braden Hansen (HADU) (Dec 3-1) 182: Bryan Flores (HADU) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 2:12) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Logan Walker (HADU) (Fall 1:15) 220: Alex Koch (HADU) over Jacob DiCamillo (CLLA) (Fall 1:24) 285: Isaac Heilskov (HADU) over (CLLA) (For.)

Osage 52, CL 20

170: Spencer Mooberry (OSAG) over Conner O`Tool (CLLA) (Fall 2:40) 182: Colin Muller (OSAG) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 0:46) 195: Keaton Muller (OSAG) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) (Dec 12-10) 220: Barrett Muller (OSAG) over Jacob DiCamillo (CLLA) (Fall 0:46) 285: Conner Smith (OSAG) over (CLLA) (For.) 106: Skyler Wright (OSAG) over Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) (MD 11-0) 113: Max Currier (CLLA) over (OSAG) (For.) 120: Nicholas Fox (OSAG) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 0:10) 126: Joe Sullivan (OSAG) over Carter Markwardt (CLLA) (Fall 3:06) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Spencer Adams (OSAG) (MD 13-4) 138: Ryan Adams (OSAG) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (MD 13-3) 145: Caden Jones (CLLA) over Brody Wolf (OSAG) (MD 12-4) 152: Noah O`Malley (OSAG) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (TF 19-3 6:00) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Meirick Huffman (OSAG) (Fall 3:26)

CL 57, St. Ansgar 21

220: Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) over Sage Hulshizer (SARS) (Dec 5-4) 285: Collin Ubben (SARS) over Jacob DiCamillo (CLLA) (Fall 1:01) 106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over (SARS) (For.) 113: Max Currier (CLLA) over Nathan Brumm (SARS) (Fall 0:43) 120: Tate Mayer (SARS) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 1:19) 126: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Matthew Hall (SARS) (Fall 2:44) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Bradley Hackenmiller (SARS) (Fall 1:49) 138: Derek Peterson (SARS) over Anthony Aragon (CLLA) (Dec 7-2) 145: Hunter Rieck (CLLA) over Jaden Hutchinson (SARS) (Fall 0:56) 152: Lorne Isler (SARS) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 1:22) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Preston Isler (SARS) (Fall 2:15) 170: Conner O`Tool (CLLA) over (SARS) (For.) 182: Austin Larson (CLLA) over (SARS) (For.) 195: Carter Morey (CLLA) over (SARS) (For.)

West Hancock 42, CL 34

195: Tate Hagen (WEHA) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CLLA) (Dec 5-1) 220: Tanner Hagen (WEHA) over (CLLA) (For.) 285: Chandler Redenius (WEHA) over (CLLA) (For.) 106: Marcus Skidmore (CLLA) over (WEHA) (For.) 113: Max Currier (CLLA) over Derek Oberhelman (WEHA) (Fall 2:41) 120: Isaac Madson (WEHA) over Roman Gabrielson (CLLA) (Fall 3:25) 126: Carter Markwardt (CLLA) over Westin Schmid (WEHA) (Fall 0:40) 132: Conner Morey (CLLA) over Matt Larson (WEHA) (Fall 0:24) 138: Kane Zuehl (WEHA) over Hunter Rieck (CLLA) (TF 15-0 5:57) 145: Caden Jones (CLLA) over Irvin Gomez (WEHA) (Fall 5:18) 152: Bryer Subject (WEHA) over Kaleb Hambly (CLLA) (Fall 1:15) 160: Thomas Gansen (CLLA) over Justin Ausborn (WEHA) (MD 18-7) 170: Mathew Francis (WEHA) over Conner O`Tool (CLLA) (MD 14-3) 182: Cole Kelly (WEHA) over Austin Larson (CLLA) (Fall 1:31)