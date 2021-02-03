CL girls win battle of top 10s

No. 3 Lions top No. 10 Roland-Story, 48-39

by Marianne Gasaway

Number three (3A) Clear Lake defeated ninth ranked Roland-Story in a game that was satisfying on at least a couple of levels.

“We knew the game was going to be a battle. For some of these players, the loss was still fresh from two years ago,” said Assistant Coach Emily Hill, referring to a loss to the Norsemen in the final seconds of a 2019 Sub-State game. “Roland Story defended our game plan pretty well, so we had to improvise and find different ways to be effective on offense. Defensively, we knew they wanted to get to the middle but would also take a lot of outside shots.”

In Thursday game, Clear Lake wasted no time getting on top. The Lions took a quick 11-3 first quarter lead and the halftime score was 30-18. Halftime adjustments were evident when play resumed. R-S stormed back into the game by outscoring the Lions, 16-6 in the third period to make the score 36-34 heading into the final eight-minutes.

“In the first half, we played the gap pretty well. After the half, we allowed them to get back into the game as they went on a 10-0 run,” explained Hill.

Darby Dodd ended the run with a long range three-pointer and Kaitlyn VanderPloeg took over down low to give the Lions some breathing room.

VanderPloeg finished as high scorer with 14 points and nine rebounds. Emily Theiss put in 12 points and Jaden Ainley had 11 to go along with her nine rebounds. Dodd finished with six points, all on three-pointers. Xada Johnson added three points and Ali Maulsby had two.

Reagan Barkema led the Norsemen with 15 points. Dani Grady was also in double figures with 12.

“Overall, this was a game that we will build upon heading into the last two weeks of the season,” added Coach Hill. “I’m proud of the way the girls adjusted. Playing a tough top 10 team without your head coach and coming out with a win really shows the grit of this team.”

Coach Bart Smith did not attend the game due to a family medical issue.

CL 56, H-D 14

Senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg continued to lead the Lions in scoring as the Lions cruised past Hampton-Dumont Friday.

“Kaitlyn has really been hitting her stride. She got another double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. We are starting to see her more down low, which will continue to open up the inside out game,” said Coach Emily Hill.

VanderPloeg was one of four Lions to score in double digits in the game. She was joined by Chelsey Holck with 12, Emily Theiss with 11 and Jaden Ainley with 10-points. VanderPloeg also ruled the boards with 10 rebounds.

Additional scoring was provided by Jordan Maryland and Zoe Fasbender with three apiece and Ali Maulsby and Ava Richtsmeier with two points each.

The Lions held the Bulldogs to single digit scoring in each quarter on their way to remaining perfect in the North Central Conference. Clear Lake is now in control with a 10-0 mark in the NCC; they are 15-1 overall. Clarion--- is currently second with an 8-2 record in the league.

This week the Lions will be on the road for a flurry of NCC game. They are at Fort Dodge St. Edmond (4-6, 7-9) Friday. Monday they will travel to Algona (6-2, 9-5) and Tuesday they are at Webster City (2-4, 4-6).