CL girls top 12th ranked Mason City

Emily Theiss sinks a jumper. Theiss finished the game in double figures with 16-points. Eighth ranked Clear Lake (3A) topped 12th ranked (4A) Mason City 69-57. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

Any road win is a good win, but a road win against your county rival who is rated number 12 in Class 4A, is especially satisfying.

Eighth ranked (3A) Clear Lake used tenacious defense and balanced scoring to take down Mason City, 69-57.

The Lions jumped out to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter, but Mason City settled in and outscored their visitor 22-11 in the second for a 33-30 halftime score.

“I thought our half court defense was pretty good all night. I was very pleased with how well we contained their drives to the basket and made them shoot contested shots. We lost them a few times in transition which will be our focus the rest of the break along with decision making and taking care of the ball. They got too many points off our turnovers all night. I wasn’t pleased with that aspect of the game,” said Head Coach Bart Smith.

Sophomore Xada Johnson had her best outing of the young season. The Lion center finished with a team-high 21 points and 16 rebounds. She also blocked two shots.

“Xada Johnson had a dominant night,” said Coach Smith. “Our girls looked for her early and often and I was happy about that. We thought we could take advantage of their non post presence and attack them that way.”

Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss were also in double figures with 18 and 16 points respectively. Annika Nelson put in nine points, while Jordan Mayland and Ava Richtsmeier each had two. Brooklyn Eden chipped in a free throw. Mayland was credited with five assists and Eden had four.

“There was well balanced scoring from our girls. We moved the ball around and found the soft spots in their zone,” added Smith.

The Lions improved to 2-1 with the win. Their Friday night contest at Humboldt was postponed due to weather. Mason City fell to 2-2 on the season. This week the Lions will host Hampton-Dumont-CAL Friday night, Dec. 17. Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Lions are at Iowa Falls-Alden. Both games are NCC matchups.