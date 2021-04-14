CL girls tennis team keeps improving

Kaley Meyer won an exciting match in a tie-breaker to give Clear Lake their only win in a match played with Iowa Falls-Alden Thursday, April 8.

The senior leader of the Lion squad battled her opponent to an 8-8 tie in the number one singles match. She prevailed in the tie-breaker, 7-5.

“Besides not ending on top, the girls played some pretty good games,” remarked Coach Cat Aragon-Bauer. “We definitely improved from Monday and had a good, chilly night of tennis.”

Singles:

(Played proset to 8)

Kaley Meyer (CL) def. Jenny Wibholm 8-8 (7–5 tie breaker)

Dani Mennenga (CL) lost to Lauren Wood, 1-8

Aimee Groeneweg (CL) lost to Morgan Jaenke, 3-8

Emily Roberts (CL) lost to Aubrey Johnson, 2-8

Whitney Finer (CL) lost to Mavis Henle, 3-7

Haley Jackson (CL) lost to Kadnyce Winters, 3-8

Doubles:

Meyer/Mennega (CL) lost to Wibholm/Wood, 4-8

Groenweg/Roberts lost to Henle/Jaenke, 6-8

Finer/Jackson vs Johnson/Winters, 2-8