CL girls stomp Charles City, 76-18, in season opener

by Marianne Gasaway

Fifth ranked Clear Lake started the season off with a bang Tuesday night. The Lions up-ended Charles City, 76-18 in a non-conference opener for both schools.

The Lions held the Comets to a mere four-points in the first half and every member of the team saw significant playing time in the romp.

“I was pleased with our defense. We created a lot of turnovers and were able to get out in transition and score some easy baskets,” said Clear Lake Head Coach Bart Smith. “We have some returning letter winners that are nursing some injuries and was happy to see some of our underclassmen come in and contribute and see some success.”

Senior Chelsey Holck led the team with 19-points. She drained all four of her three-point attempts, was perfect at the free throw line and was seven-for-nine from the field. She also had a team-high six rebounds and tied for most steals with five. Jaden Ainley, a junior who returns at guard for the Lions, had five steals to go along with her 14-points. Junior Emily Theiss, another returning letter winner, finished with nine points and three steals.

The three letter winners were instrumental in helping the Lions build a 44-4 halftime lead.

Sophomore Brooklyn Eden was a pleasant surprise off the bench, scoring 10 points, all in the fourth quarter. Freshman Xada Johnson demonstrated the depth the team has this year, sinking five of six shot attempts for 10-points.

Also coming off the bench to score was Annicka Nelson with seven points, Ashlyn Fread with three, and Ava Richtsmeier and Hanna Blaha with two points apiece.

Layne Lester and Jordan Maryland each saw playing time, but did not score. Lester was among the team leaders with four rebounds.

As a team, the Lions shot at 54 percent from the field and were 8/22 (36.4 percent) from three-point range. The out-rebounded the Comets, 26-12, and had 25 steals compared to just two for Charles City.

“We still need to get better in some areas. It was game one and it’s nice to get some things on film and continue to get better,” added Coach Smith.

This week the Lions hosted Nevada Tuesday night, Dec. 1. West Fork was originally scheduled for the game, however, the school has switched to distance learning, halting extra-curricular activities. On Friday, Dec. 4, Clear Lake will host Algona (0-1) for a 7:30 p.m. conference game.