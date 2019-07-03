CL girls snap three game losing streak

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sara Faber foiled a Hampton-Dumont homerun with this amazing catch. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls snapped a three game losing streak with an explosive 14-9 victory over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Friday night. The Lions now stand at 8-11 overall and 4-7 in the North Central Conference.

Webster City 7, CL 6

After a back and forth game, Clear Lake fought back with three runs in the seventh inning but fell 7-6 when the game ended suddenly on a bizarre play Monday, June 24.

The Lions trailed 2-1 after two innings and 6-3 after five, but they clawed their way back to within one run in the seventh inning.

Clear Lake began their seventh inning rally with one run before Macy Mixdorf stepped up to the plate a hit a two-run home run to tie the score at 6-6.

In the bottom of the inning Webster City had two people on the base paths when a single to the outfield would have potentially loaded the bases for Webster City. However, the ball was tipped off a glove and rolled into the dugout, resulting in the Webster City runner on third advancing one base and winning the game.

“I am really proud on how we fought back. Webster City is a good team and we had every chance to win and glad we didn’t just roll over there in the end,” said Coach Austin Peterson.

Julia Merfeld and Kaylee Nosbisch had two hits apiece for the Lions. Mikayla Vanderploeg smacked a double.

Sara Faber, Nosbisch and Mixdorf finished with two RBIs apiece.

Autumn Vanhorn took the loss. She gave up seven runs on 11 hits in six innings of work. She struck out three and walked two. Alivia Hauge threw one-third of an inning, giving up two hits and striking out one.

Newman 3, CL 2

The Lions played another one-run game Tuesday, June 25, and again came out on the short end of the score.

Clear Lake out hit the Knights 8-5 and at one point had eight hits compared to Newman’s one, but the Lions could still not find a way to get more runs across the plate. They could not string hits together and fell to Newman, 3-2.

“We are playing really well. We are just one hit or one play from turning these close losses to wins,” said Coach Peterson.

The Lions put runs on the board in the first and second inning and held a 2-1 lead until the bottom of the fifth when the Knights scored twice. Clear Lake was unable to rally and was sent home with the close loss.

Julia Merfeld and Macy Mixdorf accounted for half of Clear Lake’s hits with two each. Both of Mixdorf’s blasts were doubles.

Autumn Vanhorn pitched six innings and gave up six hits. She struck out three and walked one.

H-D 7, CL 5

Another early lead disappeared in the waning innings of a game played with Hampton-Dumont Wednesday, June 26. The Bulldogs earned a 7-5 North Central Conference win.

The Lions took a 3-1 lead in the first inning, thanks to a three-run homer belted by Macy Mixdorf.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of third to take a 4-3 lead, but Clear Lake answered in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to go ahead, 5-4.

Hampton took home the win with three runs scored over the final three innings for a 7-5 victory.

“We are playing well— still just looking for the consistency and the one hit we need to turn the games around,” said Coach Peterson.

The Lions managed just five hits in the game, with two provided by Julia Merfeld. Mixdorf, Chelsey Holck and Bella Parker also recorded hits.

CL 14, C-G-D 9

The Lions were swinging hot bats, but Clarion-Goldfield-Dows just wouldn’t go away in a wild game played Friday, June 28, in Clarion.

Clear Lake started off strong, scoring four runs in the first inning and two in the second.

The Cowgirls plated single runs in the first and second, then scored three in the bottom of the fourth to know the score at 5-5.

The Lions did a great job answering every time at the plate or in the field, according to Coach Peterson. Great defensive plays at the end of the game sealed a Clear Lake victory, 14-9.

“Clarion is always a tough place to play. I was really glad how the girls responded every inning and throughout the whole game,” said Peterson.