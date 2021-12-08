CL girls roll over Algona, 60-37

The Clear Lake girls flexed their defensive muscle in a commanding 60-37 victory over Algona Friday, Dec. 3.

“We saw some good things from our girls tonight,” said Head Coach Bart Smith. The team was coming off a season-opening loss to second ranked (3A) Ballard. The Lions, ranked fifth in the 3A pre-season poll, dropped to eighth this week. “Our defense was pretty good for most of the game, we got three single digit quarters.”

The Lions broke out to a 13-9 first quarter lead, then limited the Bulldogs to just two points in the third quarter. Clear Lake went into the locker room with a 29-11 lead.

Algona made some adjustments at the break and was able to cut the lead to 10, but a strong fourth quarter helped the Lions pull away.

Seniors Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss led the team in scoring. Ainley finished with 22-points, five rebounds and four steals. Theiss put in 13-points and dished out five assists.

Xada Johnson, Brooklynn Eden and Autumn VanHorn scored six apiece, with Johnson leading the team in rebounds with 10 and steals with five. Jordan Maryland put in five points and Annika Nelson had two to round out the scoring.

“We are still not where we need to be yet, so change and improvement is what we are looking for as we finish before break,” said Coach Smith.

This week the Lions traveled to Mason City Monday, Dec. 6. They will be in Humboldt Friday and then at home Tuesday, Dec. 14, to take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.