CL girls pound St. Edmond

(Above) The Lion defense was way too much for St. Edmond, as they could only manage 19 points in the entire game. Pictured (L-R) is Ali Maulsby (14), Kaitlyn VanderPloeg and Darby Dodd. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls were laser focused in an 81-19 victory over Fort Dodge St. Edmond (2-9) Saturday, Jan. 16. The win boosted Clear Lake’s record to 11-1 overall; they are 7-0 in the North Central Conference.

“I was proud of how our girls came out and executed to start the game and continued to execute and stay focused throughout the game regardless of the score,” said Lions Coach Bart Smith. “The girls were unselfish and had a balanced inside and outside scoring attack.”

Senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg scored her team-high 17-points in the paint, while Chelsey Holck and Jaden Ainley put in 14 and 12 points respectively outside of the lane.

“Kaitlyn had a nice game inside and if we can be consistent with that inside game it’s going to make us a tough team to guard,” said Coach Smith.

The Lion defense also dominated, holding the Gaels to just 12 points in the first half and seven in the second. St. Ed’s players attempted just 17 field goals in the game and made six of them. Meanwhile, the Lions connected on 34 of 61 field goal attempts. They were 11/23 from three-point range.

Emily Theiss had the hot hand from behind the arc, sinking four of five treys she put up. Theiss also finished in double digits with 12 points. Ali Maulsby dished out three assists and finished with five points.

The Lion bench was also productive, led by Annicka Nelson with 10-points on 5/7 shooting. Darby Dodd added five points and five assists. Jordan Maryland, Zoe Fasbender and Xada Johnson scored three points apiece.

“We are right where we want to be after the first round of conference opponents,” noted Coach Smith. “It’s going to get a little tougher for us to end the season with seven of nine games remaining on the road. Our practices need to be good and we need to continue to improve.”

One of the few remaining home appearances happens Thursday, Jan. 21. The Lions will host Humboldt in a 7:45 p.m. game. The Wildcats are currently in second place in the NCC with a 5-1 record. Tuesday, Jan. 26, will be another important conference game. Clear Lake will be at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, which is 4-1 in the NCC, for a 6:15 p.m. game.