CL girls pound IF-A, 50-17; move record to 4-0 in NCC

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls basketball team headed into the holiday break on a high note, as they toppled the Iowa Falls-Alden Cadets, 50-17, on Dec. 21.

The Lions, ranked seventh in Class 3A, held IF-A to a mere two-points in the first half and reserves kept the pressure on in the second half. Meanwhile the Lion offense was steady, scoring 19 points in the first quarter and holding a 34-2 lead at halftime.

Jaden Ainley and Emily Theiss were the scoring leaders with 21 and 11-points respectively. Jordan Maryland added eight and Autumn Van Horn came off the bench to put in five-points.

Xada Johnson and Reese Brownlee scored two points apiece, while Brooklyn Eden had one. Eden pulled down a team-high seven rebounds and dished out six assists in the win.

The Lions had 15 steals in the contest, paced by Ainley with five and Theiss with four.

Clear Lake improved to 5-1 on the season and 4-0 in the North Central Conference. IF-A dropped to 2-6 and 2-2.

The Lions will begin the second half of their season at Webster City on Friday, Jan. 7.