CL girls open track season with fifth place finish

The Clear Lake girls track team opened the 2019 season in Manly on Thursday, March 28, where they placed fifth in the eight team field with 58 points. Osage won the meet with 111 points, followed by West Fork with 106 points.

“It’s a start for us,” said Head Coach Shawn Puttmann. “We are not satisfied with some of our events and are going to put extra effort into practice to get there. We have a good core of runners and should be able to place in all events.”

Katelyn Moore had a strong finish in the 1500 meter run, placing second with a time of 5:53.70.

Gabriela Gonzalez placed in two individual events. She placed third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 30.78 and in the 100 meter dash she finished sixth with a time of 14.89.

Two relay teams placed third. The 4x800 team of Riley Cooney, Layne Lester, Haley Jackson and Jillian Enke ran the race in 12:53.85. The shuttle hurdle team of Olivia Amos, Bella Parker, Ashley Archer and Macy Mixdorf earned their third place finish with a time of 1:22.04.

Other events placing included:

•400 M Dash: Cooney, fourth, 1:14.30

•800 M Run: Lester, fourth, 2:53.86; Enke, fifth, 2:59.32

•100 M Hurdles: Olivia Amos, fifth, 18.69

•1500 M Run: Chloe Williamson, sixth, 7:59.99

•400 M Hurdles: Macy Mixdorf, fourth, 1:21.75

•4x100: Amos, Parker, Kennedy Kallennbach, Julia Merfeld, fifth, 59.37

•4x200: Mixdorf, Emily LeFevre, Ashley Archer, Gonzalez, fourth, 2:03.22

•4x400: Cooney, Sharell Lee, Sky Toyne, LeFevre, fourth, 5:07.04

•Sprint Medley: Toyne, Archer, Mixdorf, LeFevre, fourth, 2:10.52.