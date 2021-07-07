CL girls move winning streak to six

(Above) Annika Nelson (4) had her bat swining hard during the St. Edmond game on Monday, June 28. Nelson smacked two home runs and a single. Here her teammates congratulate her as she heads to home after one home run. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake softball team is riding a six game win streak heading into post-season play. The Lions were scheduled to take on Sumner-Fredricksburg in the first round of Regionals Tuesday, July 6. The winner will advance to face the winner of the Hampton-Dumont-CAL vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura game on Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. in Hampton.

CL 3, St. Ed’s 2

On Monday, June 28, Annika Nelson smacked two home runs and a single to account for all three of the Lions’ runs in a 3-2 victory.

Ashlyn Fread got the win on the mound, giving up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter.

CL 22, Humboldt 15

If you like offense, Clear Lake’s game with Humboldt on Tuesday, June 29, was spectacular. Thirty-seven runs were scored; thankfully Clear Lake had the majority in the 22-15 win.

Annika Nelson continued to swing a powerful bat. She had a home run with three RBIs in the game. Not to be outdone, Makella Jacobs had a grand slam, giving her 4 RBIs.

Reese Brownlee, Grace Meyer and Chelsey Holck all had two hits apiece.

Alivia Hauge started the game and Ashlyn Fread came in to relieve and captured the win.

CL 13, C-G-D 7

On the 30th, the Lions traveled to Clarion to finish the North Central Conference season. They won, 13-7.

Annika Nelson started the game out with a home run to set the tone for the game. Grace Meyer had three hits, while Reese Brownlee, Makella Jacobs and Emeny Brattrud had two hits apiece.