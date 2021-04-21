CL girls golf team finishes strong in two meets

(Above) Rebecca DeLong tees off while her sister, Meghan, watches the shot. Rebecca and Meghan were first and second place medalists at the Lion’s home meet against Newman. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Girl’s Golf team opened the season last week with a pair of meets and strong finishes. On Friday, the Lions start working toward their goal of winning the North Central Conference.

“We haven’t been conference champs since back in 2018,” noted Coach Colby Andrews. “For the first conference meet of the year, we take on Humboldt and Algona.”

New Hampton 184,

CL 189, MC 221

The first meet of the year was at the Mason City Country Club against New Hampton and Mason City. The Lion varsity team shot 189 and came in a close second to New Hampton, which shot 184. Mason City was third with 221.

The DeLong sisters, Rebecca and Meghan, shot 41s and tied for first place. Rebecca DeLong was awarded first after the card back. Meghan then finished in second place. The other two scores for the Lions were a 51 by Jaden Ainley and a 56 by Macey Holck.

The Lion junior varsity team earned first place with a score of 211. Meagan Paine (47), Hannah Blaha (50), Lily James (55) and Lexus Conroy (59) contributed to the win.

CL 170,

Newman Catholic 213

The second meet of the year was against Newman Catholic at Veteran’s Memorial in Clear Lake. The Lions cruised to a 43-stroke victory, 170-213.

Rebecca and Meghan DeLong were first and second place medalists again. Rebecca shot a 37 and Meghan shot a 42. The third scorer was Hannah Blaha with a 45, followed by Jaden Ainley with a 46.

JV Results

The Clear Lake JV won the meet as well, shooting a 225.

“This is a great start to our season,” said Coach Colby Andrews. “Our team is rounding into shape here early in the season. In four years as the coach, I have never had this much competition on one team.”