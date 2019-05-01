CL girls golf team claims runner-up

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake girls golf team played Friday, April 26, at the Clarmond Golf Course against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Humboldt.  The Lions took home second place to Humboldt with a 198 team score. Humboldt scored 196. CGD came into the clubhouse with a 216.

Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong was the medalist for the meet, shooting a 44.  Erin Carew followed that up with a 49. Mattie Krause shot 50 and rounding out the top four was Mallory Leisure with 55.

Also competing for the Lions was Jaden Ainley (61) and Skyla Geitzenauer (71).

“It was a tough loss, especially after a great week of practice,” said Coach Colby Andrews.  “This always seems to be a tough course for the girls. The greens are very undulated and our putting struggled.  We look to move on from this defeat with two home meets this week.”

