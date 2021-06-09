CL girls fall to Humboldt and Webster City

(Above) Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee connects for a solid hit during the Webster City game. Brownlee brought in an RBI with the hit. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

North Central Conference play got into full swing last week for the Clear Lake softball team. The Lions dropped games with Webster City and Humboldt, giving them a 2-3 record overall and 0-3 in the conference.

WC 12, CL 5

On Wednesday, June 2, the Lions hosted Webster City. After trailing 6-0 through three innings, Clear Lake did their best to mount a comeback. The Lions plated three runs in the fourth and two more in a seventh inning rally, but the Lynx steadily added runs and left with a 12-5 victory.

Leading the way for Clear Lake at the plate was Chelsey Holck and Makella Jacobs with two hits apiece. Jacobs picked up an RBI, as did Reese Brownlee on a hit. Annika Nelson had a double for the team which brought home a run.

Splitting the pitching duties for the night were Alivia Hauge and Ashlyn Fread. Hauge threw three innings, giving up six runs on five hits. She recorded two strikeouts. Fread was on the mound four innings. She gave up six runs on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out one.

Humboldt 12, CL 2

The next night the Li